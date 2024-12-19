New Year, New You: 12 items to help you find your Zen in 2025

Finding your Zen means practicing mindfulness throughout the day. Depending on your goal, this can look different. For some people who want to prioritize health, finding their Zen may mean monitoring things like blood pressure and cholesterol. Incorporating daily monitoring is a great way to maintain heart health and give you the tranquility to move confidently in your daily life.

You may also want to pay more attention to how you present yourself to the world. A great way to do this is to incorporate a home routine that prioritizes skin health or develop a routine that helps you relax.

Slowing down your day is a great way to practice mindfulness. Consider setting up a space in your home to meditate or journal daily to find more stillness in your day.

Here are 12 things to help you find calm in 2025:

A devotional journal is a place to record your inner thoughts and reflections on your spiritual journey. This devotional journal from DaySpring invites you to reflect for 100 days on different Bible verses. This daily devotional journal, $9.11 at Walmart, encourages you to write down personal thoughts and feelings to grow your relationship with God.

If you are looking for daily motivation, try the Calm app. This app has everything you need, including sleep, meditation and mindfulness exercises. Try a 14-day free trial to see if it's a good fit.

Crafting is a great way to practice mindfulness. This living art DIY kit from UncommonGoods uses succulents to create a textured, easy-to-care-for work of art. Or get lost in this crochet kit from the Wobbles, which offers detailed instructions to help you crochet a Snoopy.

Create space in a cluttered mind to the sounds of soothing water falling from this three-tier tabletop water fountain by Pure Garden. The fountain features a rolling glass ball water feature, multi-colored LED lights and a built-in electric pump. This water fountain from Homedics, on sale for $23.99 at Amazon, has an Asian-inspired three-tiered design.

Use a meditation sound bowl on Amazon to promote relaxation and focus through the vibrations created by the sounds. It's believed to help calm the mind and balance energy within the body by generating deep, sustained tones. This sound bowl, $43.99 from Wayfair, comes in a beautiful style made with sustainably harvested Himalayan Lokta paper on top of a recycled paperboard.

Regular blood pressure monitoring is more important than ever, especially with nearly half of American adults affected by high blood pressure. Greater Goods Bluetooth blood pressure monitor from Walmart can help you stay ahead of potential health issues. This monitor enables you to track your systolic and diastolic blood pressure, as well as your pulse. Also, it's compatible with two users, storing up to 60 measurements for each with wireless technology. Or try the Braun ExactFit 2 blood pressure monitor, on sale for $29.98 on Amazon, for accurate readings.

Rehabilitate your skin from holiday chaos with this warm facial sauna, which opens pores for enhanced skin health and protection. This kit includes five precise instruments to help remove blackheads and blemishes effortlessly after every steam. Try this steamer from Dr. Dennis Gross, $159 at Sephora, for a professional-level device that delivers micro-steam technology to intensely hydrate and visibly purify your skin.

White noise machines can help promote relaxation and reduce stress by creating a peaceful environment. Try the Yogasleep Dohm Nova Sound Machine and Night Light from Walmart to customize your sound environment with ten fan speeds, changeable tone and volume, an adjustable amber night light and an optional sleep timer. You can buy this machine on Wayfair for $67.93.

A tabletop zen garden is an incredibly calming addition to any home. These little gardens are designed to bring inner peace while engaging a person's mind and body. This kit from Amazon features Asian-inspired Cherry Blossom Trees, a Shinto Torii Gate, Zen rocks, a ceramic pagoda, a bridge, lotus and moss.

This mediation journal from Barnes and Noble will help you find what is holding you back from achieving stillness. You record your daily practices to uncover the blockages preventing you from successfully meditating. This beautiful journal, $29.99 on Amazon, is designed to help you achieve inner peace, creative self-expression, and gratitude practice. The journal is intended as a guided personal practice for cultivating self-consciousness and more moments of wonder.

The mindful breathing necklace from UncommonGoods was designed to help with stress and anxiety. It allows you to take deep breaths and relax when you feel stressed. It is available in gold, silver, rose gold, and matte slate.

Use an essential oil diffuser to create the perfect atmosphere for relaxing. This stylish oil diffuser from Amazon covers a large room and features an automatic shut-off function when there is no water in it. This elegant stone oil diffuser, $123 at Vitruvi, has an eight-hour run time.