Sunday brunch frittata featuring garden-fresh vegetables: Try it this weekend for family and friends

For many American families, the arrival of Sunday is the time to slow down a bit, attend church services, catch a sporting event, work around the house or visit with family and friends.

Another quintessential part of the day for millions of people is enjoying Sunday brunch.

If you’re looking to create a budget-friendly Sunday brunch dish with a bit of flair for your family and friends, a chef based in Philadelphia shared his choice pick that you can make at home.

THE ABSOLUTE BEST BREAKFOOD FOODS TO GET YOUR DAY GOING

Use this shopping list and step-by-step guidance to whip up a tasty homemade Sunday brunch dish without much fuss or muss.

Let's dig right in!

‘Everything but the Kitchen Sink’ Frittata by Thomas Harkins of Bank & Bourbon, Loews Philadelphia Hotel

If you have leftovers you’re looking to repurpose, this Sunday egg-based dish could be a winner.

Thomas Harkins, executive chef, Bank & Bourbon — located in the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia — recommended making his "Everything but the Kitchen Sink Frittata."

He told Fox News Digital that he loves making this on Sundays using leftovers from the night before — and anything from his garden that he has on hand at the time.

Ingredients

12 whole large eggs

2 tablespoons butter

Corn shucked

Tomatoes, medium-diced

BREAKFAST FOOD QUIZ! TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE OF THESE POPULAR AND DELICIOUS DISHES

Green beans chopped

Green bell peppers medium-diced

¼ cup salsa, store-bought

Leftover protein, usually steak or chicken or salmon, medium-diced

¼ cup cheese (the chef usually has goat cheese or cheddar cheese on hand)

Directions

In a 10-inch nonstick pan on medium flame, add butter until it melts and coat the pan.

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Whip eggs in bowl and set aside.

Add all of the vegetables and the pick of proteins that you have on hand and want to use.

Cook until hot on the stovetop all the way through.

Add beaten eggs.

Stir in with mixture to incorporate.

Place in oven and cook for 10 to 15 minutes until eggs set.

Add cheese on top and melt.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Take out and gently place a 12-inch plate on top and invert it to get the frittata on the plate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Top with your favorite salsa — and cut into 8 pie-shape pieces.

Enjoy!