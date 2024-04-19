20 essentials to bring on your next beach vacation

Picture it, you’re relaxing on the beach with a cold drink of your choice, and suddenly you feel your worries slip away. A chill vacation with warm sand between your toes can be made even better when you pack the right beach essentials.

Whether you’re going with the whole family, a group of friends or on your own, we’ve got 20 things that will make your beach vacation a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Clothes and accessories

Beach gear

Toiletries

Coverups provide the ultimate comfort for a day on the beach, protecting you from getting covered in sand. The popular swim brand, Billabong, has long, flowy coverups for under $60. Amazon also has more affordable options in over a dozen colors.

Surfers, wakeboarders and everyday swimmers can appreciate a rash guard. They’re waterproof shirts that protect your skin from the water if you’re frequently falling off a surfboard or paddleboard. Quicksilver has unique patterned rash guards for under $50. Amazon also has long-sleeve rash guards in a bunch of different styles for just about $20.

The perfect swimsuit makes you feel comfortable and suits your style. Women can find unique swimsuit options at swimwear brand, O’Neill for around $80 - $100. Beachgoers on a budget will prefer Amazon’s selection of women’s bathing suits.

Men can find dozens of swimsuit options with different designs at Fair Harbor. You can also find budget options on Amazon for under $20.

Although you’ll be barefoot most of your vacation, you need a good pair of sandals to get you from one place to another. You can get women’s waterproof sandals that are colorful and stylish at OluKai or through Amazon.

Men who want simple sandals can find Under Armour sandals on Amazon for under $15. Teva also has more durable sandals for a little more money.

An oversized Hawaiian shirt blends seamlessly with beach culture. For luxurious options between $80 - $145, Kenny Flowers and California Cowboy offer unique Hawaiian shirts in various colors and designs.

Since you want to fully relax on your beach vacation, comfy clothes are a must. Not much is comfier than elephant pants. You can get dozens of options from Amazon for under $20 or spring for a slightly more luxurious option at Cupshe.

Sun hats help you from getting a sunburn and add some style to your beach look. Women can find reversible sun hat options from Solbari or simple, cost-effective options from Amazon. Guys looking for hats can find unique options from Salt Life or more basic options through Amazon.

Soft, durable beach towels make hanging out at the beach more relaxing. Sand Cloud has beautiful beach towels for under $50. Weezie Towels also has oversized beach towels with unique designs.

A good beach bag helps you carry everything from your hotel room to the beach with ease. Find giant, waterproof beach bags from Bogg Bag or grab smaller options for under $20 at Amazon.

Keeping your drinks nice and cold helps cool you off while soaking in the sun. You can get canvas cooler bags that are easy to carry from Sunny Life. Or choose from one of over a dozen designs from Amazon.

Staying hydrated in hot climates is important, particularly if your cooler is full of beer. Don’t forget to pack a reusable water bottle from Camelbak for under $20. Amazon also has options that are easy to attach to any backpack or cooler.

Volleyball is a classic beach game that doesn’t require much besides a net and a ball, making it easy to take along wherever you’re going on vacation. Find volleyball sets on Amazon or at Dick’s Sporting Goods for under $100.

Another popular game for the beach is cornhole. Amazon has a collapsible cornhole set that fits into a small carrying case for easy travel. HearthSong also has a collapsible set complete with everything you need to play.

Whenever you’re out in the sun for long periods of time, you need to apply sunscreen regularly. Since a beach vacation fits that description, make sure you stock up. Walmart had a two-pack you can get for just a couple bucks. Anyone with sensitive skin can find options on Native’s site.

Hand sanitizer is still a must when traveling. Thankfully, it’s not as difficult to come by as it once was. Amazon has an eight-pack of travel hand sanitizers for under $15. Walmart also has hand sanitizer for just a few dollars.

Warm climates lead to chapped lips. To help prevent this, grab some lip balm with SPF protection included. Burt's Bees has an all-weather lip balm with SPF 15, perfect for beach vacations. Walmart also has a higher SPF lip balm.

Don’t rely on hotel shampoo and conditioner when you can get nicer options for just a few bucks. Walmart has travel shampoo and conditioners for under $10 and Amazon has name-brand options for just a few dollars more.

Don’t forget other travel toiletries, like a travel-sized toothbrush and mini razor, both of which you can get on Amazon.

Do you use lotion frequently? If you do, and you’re going to spend your vacation on the beach, a lotion with added sun protection can help save you from a sunburn. Burts Bees has an SPF 30 lotion for sensitive skin. You can find more generic options at Amazon.

Laying on the beach all day is great until you start getting ready to go home and realize you’re completely covered in sand. Wet wipes can help immensely. Walmart has travel-size Wet Wipes you can easily pack in your suitcase. Amazon also has a giant 10-pack of travel Wet Wipes.

Save the rest of your luggage from getting ruined by a shampoo or conditioner bottle opening by getting some shampoo bottle covers. Both Walmart and Amazon have multipack shampoo covers for under $10.

