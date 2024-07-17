Space is next frontier for West Virginia engineer, author, TV host and mother

Engineer, TV host, author and mom Emily Calandrelli will make history when she becomes the first West Virginia woman to travel to outer space.

She'll make the out-of-this-world journey as a citizen astronaut ambassador with Blue Origin, the Jeff Bezos-founded private spaceflight company, it was announced on Tuesday.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to fly with Blue Origin," Calandrelli said in a statement. "I look forward to representing my home state in this way and show the world what kids from Appalachia can do, what women can do and what mothers can do. Country roads, take me to space!"

2023 SPACE STORIES: A REVIEW OF THE GIANT LEAPS MANKIND MADE IN THE PAST YEAR

In an Instagram post sharing the news, Calandrelli called space travel her "dream."

Fox News Digital reached out to Calandrelli and her representative for more information about her upcoming spaceflight.

Calandrelli was selected by the nonprofit Space for Humanity to take part in its Citizen Astronaut Program.

Its website indicates the Colorado-based organization "serves purpose-driven leaders through a sponsored spaceflight experience to create a profound shift in perspective, so that each citizen astronaut returns with a grander perspective to address our most intractable challenges and their solutions."

THE RACE TO FLOAT TOURISTS TO THE EDGE OF SPACE IS HEATING UP

The 38-year-old West Virginia native studied mechanical and aerospace engineering at West Virginia University. She then attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she earned dual master's degrees in aeronautics and astronautics, as well as technology and policy.

Calandrelli, who is known on social media as "The Space Gal," is an advocate for girls pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The mother of two and former NASA intern is a familiar face on TV.

She's appeared in several episodes of Netflix's "Bill Nye Saves the World."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has also served as co-executive producer and host of the Netflix science show "Emily's Wonder Lab."

Calandrelli was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2017 for her work on Fox's "Xploration Station" educational programming.

She's also the author of several children's books, including the "Ada Lace" series, and the picture book "Reach for the Stars."

"Space for Humanity is thrilled for Emily," executive director Antonio Peronace said in a statement.

UFO-LOOKING VEHICLE PULLED OVER AGAIN, THIS TIME IN OKLAHOMA

"We're also excited knowing that such a dedicated and gifted science communicator with a strong background in STEM is going to space. Emily Calandrelli has spent years opening up a world of possibilities in STEM for young people globally."

"It's about the countless others she will be bringing along with her."

He added, "That's why we know that this mission isn't just about her traveling to space. It's about the countless others she will be bringing along with her. We're so proud to cheer her on."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The first manned Blue Origin spaceflight took place in 2021.

It sent Bezos and three other citizens past the Kármán line, which is the boundary separating Earth's atmosphere from outer space.

Katya Echazarreta was chosen earlier this year to become the first-ever citizen astronaut ambassador.

She will become the first Mexican-born female to fly to space.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

It hasn't yet been determined when Calandrelli will strap on her spacesuit.

But she said on Instagram that she hopes becoming the first female astronaut from West Virginia will inspire "girls everywhere that they, too, can reach the stars."