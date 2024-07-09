The race to float tourists to the edge of space is heating up

Are you ready to sip cocktails at the edge of space? Imagine gazing at the curvature of the Earth from nearly 25 miles up, all without the need for a rocket or a spacesuit. This is the promise of EOS-X Space, a Spanish company that's about to revolutionize the rapidly growing space tourism industry.

Set to launch in 2025, EOS-X Space is offering adventurous travelers the chance to float to the stratosphere in a luxurious balloon capsule.

With the space tourism market projected to soar beyond $9 billion, this venture is poised to make your space dreams much closer to reality.

A new player in the space tourism game

While companies like Space Perspective have been developing similar concepts, EOS-X Space is rapidly finalizing its own unique offering. The company's pressurized carbon-fiber capsule, dubbed EOS-X, will carry seven passengers and one pilot to an impressive altitude of 131,234 feet.

The EOS-X experience: More than just a flight

The journey begins at dawn with a two-hour ascent followed by two hours of cruising at altitude, offering breathtaking views of Earth's curvature and the blackness of space. The experience concludes with a gentle one-hour descent.

Inside the capsule, passengers will enjoy ergonomic seats, panoramic windows, mood lighting, an onboard bar and, of course, a lavatory.

Luxury beyond the stratosphere

EOS-X Space isn't just selling a flight. They're offering a complete luxury experience. Plans include a SpaceHub Complex on Isla de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain, where passengers will stay at a high-end hotel and participate in activities like zero-gravity plane rides and VR space mission simulations before their actual flight.

EOS-X Space's global ambitions

While initial flights are planned from Seville and Abu Dhabi, EOS-X Space has its sights set on global expansion. The company is in talks with Dubai Tourism about potentially making the emirate its global space hub, with ambitious plans for an $85.6 million to $107 million launch site.

It's worth noting that EOS-X Space's expansion plans demonstrate their commitment to becoming a global player in the space tourism industry. The potential investment in a Dubai launch site underscores the company's ambitious growth strategy and their aim to establish a significant presence in the Middle East, complementing their existing plans for operations in Spain and Abu Dhabi.

Sustainable space tourism

One key differentiator for EOS-X Space is its focus on sustainability. The capsules are propelled by non-polluting helium balloons, offering a more environmentally friendly approach to space tourism.

How much will this space adventure cost?

As you might expect, a ticket to the edge of space doesn't come cheap. The price tag for this extraordinary adventure ranges from approximately $160,550 to $214,060 per person. That's right, you could buy a house in some parts of the country for the cost of this five-hour journey.

But for those with deep pockets and a passion for pushing boundaries, EOS-X Space argues that the experience is worth every penny. After all, how many people can say they've sipped champagne while gazing at the curvature of the Earth from the stratosphere? This hefty price point not only reflects the cutting-edge technology and safety measures involved but also ensures that space tourism remains an exclusive club – at least for now.

As company CEO Kemel Kharbachi puts it, "This is the democratization of space travel. In the next decade, it will be more affordable, and we will be there for that." So, while it may be out of reach for most of us today, EOS-X Space is betting that the allure of space will continue to captivate our imaginations – and our wallets – for years to come.

Kurt's key takeaways

The race to commercialize space tourism is intensifying, with EOS-X Space emerging as a serious contender. Their blend of luxury, sustainability and accessibility could potentially reshape the industry. As validation tests are set to begin soon in collaboration with Spain's National Institute for Aerospace Technology, we may be on the cusp of a new era in space travel. Whether EOS-X Space will successfully democratize space travel remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: The view from 40,000 meters up promises to be out of this world.

