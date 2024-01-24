15 travel must-haves from Amazon that will make you feel like you’re in first-class

With packed airports, mask requirements and stressed-out travelers, traveling is far from a relaxing experience for many flyers. To make your travels more enjoyable, we have an extensive list of luxury travel accessories that can help you unwind on your way to your next destination.

Bluetooth Adapter $33.53 was $39.99

Many plane televisions aren’t equipped with Bluetooth capabilities, so you can’t connect your headphones. This Bluetooth adapter solves that problem. Just plug it into one of the TV ports and connect your Bluetooth headphones.

Frequent Flyer Travel Set $24.99

If you travel frequently, you know how uncomfortable plane seats can be. This travel set includes everything you need to stay comfortable, including a neck pillow, footrest, phone holder and sleep mask.

Lumesner Carry On Backpack $42.99 was $49.99

This backpack is a dream for those who need to pack a lot in their carry on. With plenty of storage, a phone charger setup and an expandable interior, you can store everything you need to travel and keep everything organized.

Noise Canceling Headphones $49.99 was $79.99

Noise-canceling headphones can keep out the hubbub of the plane, helping you stay in your own world, even when you’re surrounded by other passengers. You can choose from a variety of colors and a single charge lasts for over 60 hours. You can also order these headphones or see other options directly from Tozo.

Passport Cover $9.99

A passport cover helps protect your passport from damage. Also, instead of digging around looking for a tiny booklet, throw a bright-colored passport cover on it, and you’ll be able to find it more easily.

Slip-On Slipper Shoes $35.99 was $47.99

To make getting through security easier, these slipper shoes slide on and off with ease. They’re made for both men and women and come in a variety of colors for every traveler.

Apple Air Tag $27.99

It’s easy to lose important items when you’re traveling. Apple AirTags are the perfect solution, allowing you to track your things via Bluetooth. Just stick one to your suitcases or carry on, and you can track them using the "Find My" network. The AirTag is also available from local retailers such as Best Buy or Walmart.

Collapsible Water Bottle $9.99

Your Stanley cup or Nalgene can get in the way when you travel. Instead, opt for a collapsible water bottle that you can easily store as needed. This affordable bottle also comes with a carabiner, making it easy to attach it to your carry on.

Amazon Kindle $99.99

A Kindle is the perfect travel companion. Rather than packing a suitcase full of books for your vacation, download them all to your Kindle library. You can also get it for delivery or pickup from Best Buy.

Cord Organizer Case $9.85 was $12.99

Digging around in your carry on for your phone charger or laptop charger is frustrating in the middle of a flight. A cord organizer case helps keep all your cords in one easily accessible place.

Hardshell Rolling Suitcase Starting at $63.98 was $79.99

Don’t stick with a boring suitcase that gets lost in a sea of other suitcases at baggage claim. A brightly colored, hardshell suitcase helps keep your belongings safe and makes it easier to find your suitcase when you travel. Choose from a bunch of sizes and colors to personalize your luggage. Also check out the colors and options available at Walmart.

3-Pack of Travel Hand Sanitizer $9.95

We’re still in COVID times, which means sanitizer is still a must. This travel case for your hand sanitizer makes storing your sanitizer easy, ensuring it doesn’t leak all over your belongings.

Portable Power Bank $19.98 was $29.99

The last thing you want in the middle of a flight or layover is to have your phone die. A portable power bank can help you charge all your electronics on-the-go. Plus, it’s easy to store in your carry on luggage.

Blanket Sweatshirt $39.99

On long-haul flights, comfort is key. This blanket sweatshirt will keep you comfortable throughout your whole flight. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns and is lined with soft material designed to keep you warm. You can also browse options available at Walmart.

Luggage Travel Cup Holder $15.99

If you can’t fit everything you need to travel with in your suitcase or carry on, this travel cup holder that attaches to your suitcase can add some extra space. Store your water bottle, phone or other small items you need immediate access to.