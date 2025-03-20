Secret to looking younger, feeling healthy is said to be in this morning drink

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
MORNING BOOST – Alex Clark is revealing her energizing morning drink that's filled with 40 grams of protein. The Arizona-based podcast host and MAHA advocate says the ingredients she uses are key.
JUST PEACHY – What initially seemed to be an announcement about an ice tea drink being discontinued wound up an early April Fool's Day prank. Lipton's social media posts prompted reactions.
SEAT SQUATTER – A flight passenger says a "bar buddy" attempted to squat in a first-class airplane seat. An air travel author weighs in on the rise of seat squatters as social media users react.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
SUMMER BOD – Start getting in shape ahead of warm weather months with this at-home workout equipment. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
