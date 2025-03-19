Iced tea brand, after 'annoying' social media post, later says popular flavor 'is here to stay'

A popular brand of iced tea caused some social media uproar after a post implied the company was bidding farewell to a flavor.

Lipton seemed to suggest in an Instagram post on Tuesday that its peach flavor was being discontinued. In a separate post on Wednesday morning, however, Lipton confirmed that "Peach is Here to Stay."

The marketing stunt was revealed to be an early April Fool's Day prank.

"Oops, is it still March?" Wednesday's post said.

"Got my dates mixed up... Thought it was April Fools already! I'd never take away your [favorite flavor], pookies."

The post went on to say that Lipton would send a surprise to fans with the "best reactions" to the fake news.

"Your love for Peach has not gone unnoticed."

It was an about-face from the United Kingdom-based brand's post one day earlier, when Lipton shared a graphic of its peach can with angel wings above a message that said, "Rest in Peach."

"You may have heard that our iconic Peach Lipton Ice Tea [flavor] is getting discontinued," a message accompanying the post stated.

"We know – it hurts (sorry if we've ruined your go-to afternoon chill bev). But don't worry, the rest of your faves are still here to keep you refreshed. And who knows? Maybe one day, Peach will make a legendary comeback."

The graphic also featured the hashtag #RIPeach.

Reaction was swift, with one Lipton follower calling it "disgraceful" in the comments section and another writing, "What other flavors even are there?"

Wednesday's post prompted a barrage of online criticism from fans of the drink.

One user claimed to have "quite literally emailed the prime minister about this."

Another user wrote, "If anyone wants a bottle of Lipton Peach, I may or may not have bought 345 cases of 12 yesterday."

Yet another person remarked, "Don't call me pookie after this stunt."

The initial post prompted over 169,000 comments, while the follow-up post had nearly 5,000 comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News Digital made several attempts to reach Lipton and PepsiCo for comment. PepsiCo co-manages Lipton's ready-to-drink iced teas through a joint venture with London-based Unilever.