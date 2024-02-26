10 Amazon beauty and wellness products to help bring out your best

Finding a good and reliable beauty routine can take a lot of trial and error. That means potentially spending wasted dollars on misfires, too. You don't have to break the bank to turn the dial back on aging. Check out these 10 AmazonBasics wellness and beauty products to save money.

AmazonBasics offers a variety of skincare and healthcare products, including skin creams, body lotions, and toners. You can find most things you need to kick start a beauty regime on Amazon, all under $20. Keep your routine stocked and delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Amazon Basics Refining Retinol Serum $11.79

Turn back the years with Amazon Basics Refining Retinol Serum at a fraction of what other brands charge. The serum is lightweight and fast absorbing to aid in reducing the appearance of post-acne marks and pores.

Amazon Basics Deep Cleansing Exfoliating Scrub $4.72

This Amazon Basics Deep Cleansing Exfoliating Scrub gently cleanses and exfoliates the skin, leaving it smooth without over-drying.

Amazon Basics Healing Ointment and Skin Protectant $10.50, now $4.58

Rehabilitate dry and flaky skins with this Amazon Basics Healing Ointment. The ointment helps to restore skin and lips to a smooth and healthy appearance. Reviewers like that it is easier to apply than some leading brands.

Amazon Basics Witch Hazel USP Astringent $4.89

Try Amazon Basics Witch Hazel USP Astringent for gentle relief for oily, irritated, red, damaged, blemished, or inflamed skin. Witch hazel has anti-inflammatory properties that can help with acne, sunburn, bug bites, and post-shaving irritation. It is also great for treating minor cuts and scrapes.

Amazon Basics Make-Up Remover Wipes $7.85

Have these Amazon Basics Make Up Remover Wipes for those long, tiresome days when your regular skincare routine seems impossible. Falling asleep with your make-up on is the worst, so don't do it. These soft towelettes remove all traces of dirt, oil, and make-up - even stubborn, waterproof mascara.

Amazon Basics Brightening Vitamin C Serum $12.93

Add this Amazon Basics Brightening Vitamin C Serum to your routine to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. This serum contains Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs).

Amazon Basics Hypoallergenic 100% Cotton Rounds $2.91

No skincare routine is complete without the all-important cotton round. Keep your routine freshly supplied with these Amazon Basics Hypoallergenic 100% Cotton Rounds. They are perfect for removing make-up and nail polish and applying toners, cleansers, or creams.

Amazon Basics Women's Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool $1.08

Discover the benefits of dermaplaning with Amazon Basics Women's Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool. Dermaplaning can help reduce the appearance of acne scars or other skin imperfections by revealing newer, undamaged skin.

Amazon Basics 5-Blade Razor for Women $7.14

Never let a dull razor touch your skin again, and keep a fresh supply of these Amazon Basics 5-Blade Razor for Women on order. This razor for women has a rounded razor cartridge and comfort-coated blades for a close shave. The lubricating surround with botanical oils helps reduce skin irritation for sensitive skin.

Amazon Basics Epsom Salt Soaking Aid, Lavender Scented $5.03

Approach your beauty routine from the inside out with a relaxing daily soak. Amazon Basics Epsom Salt Soaking Aid, Lavender Scented, can help get you there. The lavender-scented Epsom salt soaking aid added to a warm bath will soothe sore muscles and aid in relaxation.