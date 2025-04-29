REAL ID alternative options as deadline looms, plus does 'oatzempic' diet drink work?

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
SKIP THE DMV – The May 7 REAL ID deadline has prompted states to get creative with compliance efforts. Extended DMV hours and mobile services help residents obtain required identification for domestic air travel.
HEALING JOURNEY - After her father's unexpected death, a Wisconsin woman sold her home to travel full-time in a truck, exploring Mexico, El Salvador and Peru with her dog while embracing life's unpredictability.
REAL DEAL? – "Oatzempic," a blend of oats, lime juice and water, has gone viral on TikTok amid claims that it supports weight loss. Experts shared the pros and cons of the drink.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
DERBY PARTY DEALS – From decor to games and, of course, hats, this list of Kentucky Derby watch party essentials will have you celebrating like you're at Churchill Downs. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
