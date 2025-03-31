Everything you need to throw a Kentucky Derby watch party

The iconic 151st running of the 2025 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, and feature thoroughbreds competing over a distance of 1.25 miles. The Derby also serves as the first leg of the Triple Crown series. Steeped in tradition, it is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, fashionable attire and star-studded attendees.

The Derby is often called "the greatest two minutes in sports," but it’s more than just a horse race. The premier event held at the famed Churchill Downs has become one of the most coveted social events of our time. If you can't attend in person, it's become a tradition to throw a watch party - and this year, you can stream the Derby live on Peacock . To organize your own gathering, consider Evite as your first stop. The online invitation platform offers customizable Derby-themed templates, making sending and managing RSVPs easy. Complete the party with traditional touches like big hats and mint juleps.

Grab your fascinator, mix up an ice-cold julep and elevate your Kentucky Derby watch party with these 10 items.

Original price: $22.99

This comprehensive set includes disposable paper plates, cups and napkins, all adorned with a "Run for the Roses" horse racing motif. Designed to serve 24 guests, it simplifies your party planning by providing coordinated tableware that captures the spirit of the Derby. Don’t forget to add these Fun Express plastic mint julep cups for your signature drink!

You can get these items delivered to your door ASAP if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to begin your shopping today.

Featuring vibrant horse racing designs, these disposable plastic tablecloths protect your tables while adding a festive touch. Each pack contains three tablecloths measuring 54 inches by 108 inches, suitable for standard tables. These "Talk Derby to Me" centerpieces are the perfect accent for your tables!

Add an interactive element to your gathering with this set of 90 scratch-off cards . Guests can participate in a fun game, revealing either "winner" or "loser" messages, making it an engaging activity during the event. You can also get guests in the competitive spirit with a friendly game of Derby bingo!

These 16-ounce officially licensed plastic cups come in a pack of eight and feature the official logo of the Kentucky Derby. Their sturdy construction ensures a spill-free experience for your guests, whether they’re enjoying a soft drink, a draft beer or a julep! If you plan on having kids at your party, grab these Fun Express horse cups so they can partake in the theme too!

If you're planning to DIY your own centerpieces with flowers, enhance your table decor with this Umoni set of 17 centerpiece sticks. Featuring various horse racing elements, the sticks are easy to assemble and add a thematic flair when placed in vases or containers. Your drinks need a decorative element too besides that essential sprig of mint. Consider these budget-friendly derby drink stakes that'll show your astute attention to detail.

Original price: $9.99

Alert all your guests to where the Kentucky Derby watch party is with this massive outdoor banner. The decorative 12-inch by 71-inch banner features horse racing imagery. Made of durable polyester, it’s easy to hang and can withstand moderate outdoor winds and weather, adding a celebratory ambiance before they ever step foot in the door! If you’re looking for an indoor banner, consider this 7-foot by 5-foot photo backdrop, which doubles as decor and is a spot to take some great shots to share on social media!

Capture memorable moments with this 55-piece set of photo booth props, including hats, glasses and signs themed around the Derby. These fun accessories encourage guests to take festive photos, creating lasting memories. Make the experience authentic and guests feel like they’re actually there with this Churchill Downs wall hanging in the background!

You can’t craft the quintessential Bourbon-based beverage without a mint julep cocktail toolkit. Cocktail Kit 2 Go kit includes a mint elixir, sugar cubes, cocktail recipe and muddler spoon, ensuring you have the necessary tools to make this classic drink. Don’t forget the Evan Williams Mint Julep mix and this tin sign emblazoned with the recipe, which would be a fun touch for your makeshift bar.

Horse racing and hats go hand in hand. Encourage guests to embrace Derby fashion with this colorful assortment of six fascinators. Whether you opt for this or the classic floppy wide-brimmed style, these hats add an element of fun and authenticity to your event. If a hat’s not really your style, this themed headband is a fun nod to the triple crown.

