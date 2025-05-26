Rare diamond brooch found hiding in jewelry box delivers 'special moment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pricey diamond brooch was found hiding in plain sight within an innocuous box of jewelry when the box was brought in for a routine valuation.

Most of the items were worth little more than about $270.

The brooch, however, turned out to be an Art Deco treasure — which later sold at auction for about $3,100, news agency SWNS reported.

Lisa Spence, head of jewelry at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, in Lichfield, Staffordshire, in the United Kingdom, spotted the valuable item as she sifted through the large collection.

"We always check everything as a matter of course," said Spence, as SWNS reported.

"It's especially important," she added, "to look through larger jewelry collections with care and attention, as you never know what might be lurking in there."

Spence had barely begun examining the trove when something caught her trained eye, said SWNS.

With a quick glance through her magnifying glass, she realized this wasn’t just another trinket tucked among the costume pieces.

She said, "It became clear we were dealing with a gorgeous rectangular diamond-set brooch with a central oval-cut diamond at around 1.20ct."

"This bright diamond was surrounded by about 1.80 ct of equally lovely old-cut and single-cut diamonds," she added.

Not only were the diamonds exceptional, but the brooch’s pin and safety clasp were still intact and in remarkably good condition, making the find even more valuable, said SWNS.

"It's always a special moment when you can make someone's day with a happy surprise valuation," said Spence, "and this was no exception."

When the brooch eventually went under the hammer at the Lichfield Auction Center, it fetched more than $3,100, a sale that marked more than just a lucky discovery.

Auctioneers revealed that the successful bid contributed to a record-breaking quarter, per SWNS.

Managing director and auctioneer Richard Winterton said, "It was wonderful to see our jewelry, gold, silver and coins department break all records." He said hammer prices totaled over $676,000 in the first quarter of 2025.

"It's a massive achievement and a huge testament to the hard work, dedication and attention to detail which the team put in," said Winterton.

He continued, "An interesting example of attention to detail was down to our eagle-eyed head of jewelry."