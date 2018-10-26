Queen Elizabeth’s last corgi dead at age 12, says report

Queen Elizabeth has said goodbye to her beloved furry friend.

Her last corgi — which she adopted from a former staffer — has died, People Magazine reported Friday. Whisper had been one of her last faithful companions from the British royal’s set of corgis, following the death of Willow earlier this year.

The 12-year-old pup reportedly passed away at Windsor Castle about a week ago.

A rep for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to the magazine, the 92-year-old monarch inherited Whisper in 2016 from Bill Fenwick, a former gamekeeper at Sandringham, who had passed away. His late wife Nancy used to look after the dogs when the Queen was traveling.

People did note that Elizabeth does still have two dorgis — a cross between her favorite corgis and dachshunds — named Candy and Vulcan.

Back in April, the 92-year-old mourned the loss of Willow, the last in a royal line of corgis that gave the monarch joy during her reign. The 14-year-old pooch was put down after suffering from cancer, The Washington Post reported then.

The House of Windsor came across its first corgi in 1933, when King George VI, Elizabeth’s father, acquired a puppy named Dookie for the family. He was soon joined by Jane, who remained with the royal family until 1944, when she was fatally struck by a car.

That same year, Elizabeth received Susan for her 18th birthday. Vanity Fair added Elizabeth became so inseparable with her dog that she sneaked Susan with her and Prince Philip on their honeymoon in 1947.

The family continued to breed dogs from Susan’s lineage. Elizabeth has owned at least 30 Pembroke Welsh corgis, all of which have descended from Susan. Willow's death marked the end of an era. The queen reportedly stopped breeding corgis after the death of her mother in 2002.

In 2015, Monty Roberts, a horse trainer who advised Elizabeth, told Vanity Fair that the queen allegedly “didn’t want to leave any young dog behind.”

Back in April, Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton told Fox News that when it came time for Meghan Markle to meet the queen for afternoon tea, her then-fiancé Prince Harry was hands-on in prepping the former American actress.

However, it was something else that won the elderly monarch over.

“The royal family is very used to people being very nervous in their presence and coming out with the most nonsensical things,” he said. “I remember bishops had curtsied to the queen, rather than bow. All kinds of things go on. So Harry told Meghan to be yourself and be relaxed. And the fact the corgis liked her was a plus in her favor.

“[The queen] gave her grandson permission to marry Meghan Markle, the first biracial, divorced, American actress… She must have been impressed. If she hadn’t been, she would have said no. And she has in the past.”