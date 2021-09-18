Planters turning NUTmobile into vacation rental with Mr. Peanut decor

One "nutty" Planters fan will get the chance to reside in the company’s iconic NUTmobile.

The iconic peanut brand, recently acquired by Hormel Foods, will allow one lucky guest to spend a weekend in the 26-foot-long vehicle in Minnesota – its new home state.

Planters put up the NUTmobile as an ultra-exclusive vacation rental that will only be available to the guest who booked it first for $3.59, according to a company press release.

The sub-$5 price point is said to be "the cost of a jar of Planters peanuts" and will cover the winner’s two-night stay from Friday, Oct. 1, to Sunday, Oct. 3.

A $1,500 travel stipend will be awarded to the winner and the NUTmobile will be parked in an unspecified "waterfront" area in the city of Duluth.

According to photos shared by Hormel, the vehicle’s interior will have branded decor that shows off Planters’ logo, colors and Mr. Peanut mascot, while the exterior will have a picnic table, lawn chairs and cornhole boards.

"As the PLANTERS brand makes Minnesota home, we want our fans to experience the state like never before with this unique stay," Planters Head of Marketing Rafik Lawendy said in a statement.

"We are always looking for ways to add substance to fans' lives and what better way to do that than with this unforgettable experience at the INN a NUTshell."

Representatives at Planters did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on whether a winner has already been selected.

In addition to letting a fan stay in the NUTmobile, Planters is donating $10,000 to Conservation Minnesota, a nonprofit that aims to help protect the state’s land and wildlife.

Planters is reportedly donating this amount in honor of Minnesota’s nickname, The Land of 10,000 Lakes.