Planters is hiring ‘peanutters’ to drive NUTmobiles across the US

Move over Oscar Mayer, there’s another food-shaped truck that’s looking to hire a team of drivers.

Peanut company Planters announced it is looking to recruit NUTmobile drivers this month, according to social media posts shared from official company accounts.

"What if this was your office for the next year? Nope, THIS IS NUT A DRILL," Planters tweeted out from its Mr. Peanut account – the company’s iconic mascot. "I’m looking for a new team to travel with me in the @planterrsnutmobile bringing substance and snacks to fans all over the country."

The NUTmobiles measure 26 feet long and are designed to look like a giant peanut. Drivers who are hired for the role get to serve as a Planters brand ambassador, which the company calls a "Peanutter."

If chosen to operate the iconic vehicle, Planters will provide training on how to drive and park the 13,000 pound NUTmobile in addition to the company’s social media requirements, since drivers are responsible for capturing moments to share on Twitter and Instagram.

And, of course, NUTmobile drivers need to know everything about Mr. Peanut, so they’ll be able to communicate with fans they meet on the road. Thankfully, a Peanut Prep lesson will be will be provided to teach newbies everything they need to know about the history of Planters.

Nine Peanutters will be hired for a paid full-time assignment that lasts one year.

Individuals with a valid driver’s license and a background in communication are listed as qualifications Planters is looking for, according to its job application.

The deadline to submit applications is set for Friday, Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Much like Oscar Meyer Wienermobile drivers, Peanutter hires will become a part of the Kraft Heinz Company – which is the parent company of both the deli meat and peanut brands.