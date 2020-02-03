Planters' Baby Nut debut in Super Bowl ad divides Twitter

This is nuts.

Just 10 days after Planters announced the sudden death of their 104-year-old mascot Mr. Peanut, the brand resurrected their dapper ambassador in the form of “Baby Nut,” reincarnated in infancy, with a gimmick that has social media commenters thoroughly divided.

During Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Planters' broadcast a 30-second spoof of the elder Mr. Peanut’s funeral, which included the likes of Mr. Clean and the Kool-Aid Man paying their respects. As the service proceeded, the teary Kool-Aid Man cried onto the grave’s mound of dirt as the clouds parted and a sprout magically grew from the earth.

Then, a baby-sized Mr. Peanut lookalike emerged from the plant’s leaves, complete with the famous mascot’s signature top hat and smile.

“What is that, a baby nut?” a stunned attendee wondered.

The Baby Nut cooed and made dolphin noises, revealing that all was well in the legume kingdom, after all.

“Just kidding, I’m back,” the nut announced. “Where's my monocle?”

"Hello world, I'm happy to be back! I can't believe everyone came together for little old me!" reps for the newborn peanut later tweeted, adding the hashtag #BabyNut.

Naturally, Twitter users had a field day with the shocking reveal. Some fans warmly welcomed the birth of Baby Nut, while others were more skeptical of Planters’ stunt, arguing that it was a knockoff of the beloved new Baby Yoda character from Disney’s Star Wars-inspired series “The Mandalorian.”

On Jan. 22, Planters' reported that their iconic Mr. Peanut mascot had "died” following a car crash.

Though the unexpected passing of the dapper legend certainly got people talking on social media, Planters’ paused the campaign following news of the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Jan. 26.

