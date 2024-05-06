Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

5 thoughtful Mother's Day gifts for aunts, sisters and friends

Check out these Mother's Day gift picks to grab now on Amazon

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published
Amazon ECOMM Mother's Day special gifts

From a spa day kit to a customizable picture frame and more, check out these thoughtful yet practical Mother's Day gifts for any woman in your life. All are available on Amazon. (iStock)

With Mother’s Day on the horizon, you may be wondering what to give your mom to show your appreciation and love. But Mother’s Day is not just about celebrating mothers, of course; it's also an opportunity to honor the women who play special roles in our lives.

Aunts, sisters, and friends often fill these roles and enhance our lives with love, support and guidance. This Mother's Day, show appreciation for these remarkable women with thoughtful gifts that convey your gratitude and admiration. 

From sentimental keepsakes to practical luxuries, here are five heartwarming gift ideas to celebrate the women who make a difference every day.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Spa Day Kit, $36.99, Amazon

Mother's Day ECOMM Amazon spa day basket

This spa gift set comes with soaps, a candle, plush socks and more. (Amazon)

Treat her to much-needed relaxation with this spa day kit filled with luxurious bath bombs, scented candles, face masks, a motivational wine glass, and plush socks.

7 CLASSIC SUMMER PERFUME SCENTS AND THEIR DUPES PERFECT FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Encourage her to indulge in some much-needed pampering in the comforts of her own home.

Glass bird feeder, $17.99, Amazon

Mother's Day ECOMM Amazon hummingbird feeder

This glass bird feeder comes in various designs and attracts wild species of birds, according to the Amazon description. (Amazon)

Share your love for nature with this easy-to-install glass bird feeder. It attracts hummingbirds and other wild-winged creatures. 

10 PERFECT GIFTS FOR MOMS ON THEIR FIRST MOTHER'S DAY

Choose from lavender or two other bright colors that will bring some life to the yard of your loved one.

Set of note cards, $13.99, Amazon 

Mother's Day ECOMM Amazon watercolor blank cards

These attractive note cards come in a set of 25 and feature a variety of watercolor flower designs. (Amazon)

Opt for floral-designed note cards where she can jot thank you's, or send a sweet note. 

5 ECO-FRIENDLY MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS TO GRAB NOW ON AMAZON, INCLUDING AN INDOOR HERB GARDEN AND MORE

These also come in handy if she's ever in need of a last-minute greeting card.

Willow Tree Friendship Figurine, $29, Amazon

Mother's Day ECOMM Amazon sculpted figurine

This figure wears a cream dress and is holding five wire flowers with long stems. The gift comes with a special enclosure card that reads, "Friendship is the sweetest gift." (Amazon)

This hand-sculpted figurine symbolizes the special bond of friendship. 

10 PERFECT GIFTS FOR THE GOURMET MOM

It comes with a card that says, "Friendship is the sweetest gift," that she can display alongside the statue as a heartfelt reminder of your connection.

Plush robe, $22.99, Amazon 

Mother's Day ECOMM Amazon fuzzy robe options

Consider a plush robe to gift on this Mother's Day 2024. This style comes in a variety of colors to choose from for the special woman to honor. (Amazon)

Available in various colors and sizes, this plush style robe from Amazon is perfect for cozy evenings at home or lazy weekend lounging. 

For that fun and outgoing friend, opt for the one with the leopard faux fur collar.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals. 

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 