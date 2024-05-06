5 thoughtful Mother's Day gifts for aunts, sisters and friends

With Mother’s Day on the horizon, you may be wondering what to give your mom to show your appreciation and love. But Mother’s Day is not just about celebrating mothers, of course; it's also an opportunity to honor the women who play special roles in our lives.

Aunts, sisters, and friends often fill these roles and enhance our lives with love, support and guidance. This Mother's Day, show appreciation for these remarkable women with thoughtful gifts that convey your gratitude and admiration.

From sentimental keepsakes to practical luxuries, here are five heartwarming gift ideas to celebrate the women who make a difference every day.

Spa Day Kit, $36.99, Amazon

Treat her to much-needed relaxation with this spa day kit filled with luxurious bath bombs, scented candles, face masks, a motivational wine glass, and plush socks.

Encourage her to indulge in some much-needed pampering in the comforts of her own home.

Glass bird feeder, $17.99, Amazon

Share your love for nature with this easy-to-install glass bird feeder. It attracts hummingbirds and other wild-winged creatures.

Choose from lavender or two other bright colors that will bring some life to the yard of your loved one.

Set of note cards, $13.99, Amazon

Opt for floral-designed note cards where she can jot thank you's, or send a sweet note.

These also come in handy if she's ever in need of a last-minute greeting card.

Willow Tree Friendship Figurine, $29, Amazon

This hand-sculpted figurine symbolizes the special bond of friendship.

It comes with a card that says, "Friendship is the sweetest gift," that she can display alongside the statue as a heartfelt reminder of your connection.

Plush robe, $22.99, Amazon

Available in various colors and sizes, this plush style robe from Amazon is perfect for cozy evenings at home or lazy weekend lounging.

For that fun and outgoing friend, opt for the one with the leopard faux fur collar.