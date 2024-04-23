10 perfect gifts for moms on their first Mother's Day

New moms have a lot on their plates, so a special commemoration of their new transition into motherhood on their first Mother's Day is a gift they will treasure forever. That could mean giving her a break from a new chaotic routine with an at-home spa gift basket or a dinner meal service. Or, for the more sentimental mom, a unique gift idea captures this special moment in her life to help her remember the days when the baby was so little.

We've selected 10 unique picks that fit every budget and go the extra mile to help her feel pampered and loved on her first Mother's Day.

A personalized book will make her first Mother's Day extra memorable. First Mother's Day for Mommy and Me is a personalized gift book designed to properly mark a mom and baby's first Mother's Day together. You can grab this one for under $40 at Wonderbly. Another option is to curate a photo book like this Best Mom Ever Photo Book on sale for under $45 at Shutterfly.

She'll forever treasure this personalized coloring book, on sale for under $20 at Putmeinthestory.com. You can personalize this intricately designed, completely calming coloring book with a name and dedication message for the creative mom. This Best Mom Ever Coloring Book priced at under $25 at Barnes & Noble includes some hilarious quotes that are sure to keep her entertained.

For a fun way to commemorate the special day, pick this First Mother's Day Mommy and Me Matching Outfit for mom and baby. The set costs less than $32 and can be found on Amazon or Walmart.

Gift baskets are a great way to celebrate new moms because they give you ample room to include a variety of items she'll treasure or find useful in those first few months of motherhood. This Jasmyn & Greene gift basket, on sale for under $40 at Amazon, includes a selection of personal care items to help her relax and unwind, as well as baby items. This lavender under $60 Spa Bath & Body Gift Box from Oelbaum contains everything your recipient will need to have a relaxing spa day at home.

Or maybe the way to her heart is through her taste buds. Nourishing moms in those first months is crucial for their well-being, and this Mother's Day Bakery Gift basket, available for $75 at gourmetgiftbaskets.com, is the perfect way to show her that you care. The gift features an assortment of pastries, including muffins, tea bread, Danish and croissants, making it a perfect breakfast treat for the whole family. Or treat her to a movie night at home with this movie night basket packed with gourmet snacks and trivia questions from Baskits.

Jewelry is a great option for personalizing a gift. Moms will appreciate the beauty of this rose gold-plated pillar Bar necklace by Oak and Luna, on sale for under $110. You can opt to inscribe the baby's name at no charge, and if you want, you can add a diamond to the design. This tag necklace, available at Zales for $150, can be inscribed with the baby's name and birth flower.

She will appreciate the ease of a sinner delivery service that takes away the stress of planning dinners. A subscription to HelloFresh is a great option to get well-balanced, nutritious meals on her table without the hassle of grocery shopping. Or better yet, a DoorDash gift card will bring her a completed meal to her door.

Good hydration is one key to good health, and a personalized water bottle will help her stay healthy and save the planet! This Custom Water Bottle from Beysis, sold for under $40, comes in beautiful shades. You can monogram initials through the center of the lid or select a circular template to add a special message in a fun design. You can also get her Stanley Tumbler customized for under $60.

With everything new happening, first-time moms sometimes overlook the little keepsakes they will treasure once their baby grows up. Gift her this Baby Handprint & Footprint Kit, on sale for under $25 at Amazon, so that she doesn't miss anything. A similar keepsake kit is available at Walmart for less than $20.

Transform cherished moments into timeless treasures with a custom family portrait. This beautiful canvas, available for under $40 at Amazon, comes ready to hang. For a beautiful alternative to wall art, get your memory sketched onto a blanket for $135 at Lime & Lou.