8 kitchen gadgets to take your cooking to the next level

Cooking is equal parts technique and artistry, which can only improve with practice. One easy way to elevate your kitchen skills is with gadgets that will help you get the job done with precision. We picked 8 kitchen gadgets to help novice chefs graduate to more advanced meals. These tools will help you deliver flavorsome precision time and again and will help elevate your cooking to the next level.

Here are 8 kitchen tools to elevate your kitchen skills:

A cast iron skillet can transfer directly from the stovetop to the oven. You can quickly brown the meats and finish simmering them in the oven. Or use it to scramble eggs or whip up a Spanish omelet. Plus, with proper care, a skillet can last you a lifetime. Lodge's cast iron skillet from the chef collection is a great option. You can get the 12-inch skillet priced between $30 and $65 at these outlets:

Take your herb game to the next level by growing your own. This AeroGarden makes easy work of it and will grow your garden inside your kitchen. The AeroGarden harvest elite will grow your herbs up to five times faster than planting them in the soil. You can grab it for under $120 here:

Getting the cooking time right is paramount to safety, but it is also crucial to creating the right chemistry for top-level creations. Swap out elementary thermometers for a digital option like ThermoWorks Thermapen One. This thermometer gets top marks because of how easy it is to use and its quick and accurate readings. Get it for under $115.00 at these outlets:

Sous Vide cooking is no longer an option for just fine dining kitchens. You can try this ultra-precise, low-temperature cooking method at home for results you can count on repeatedly. This Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide gets top marks for its fast heating and easy-to-set programming. Buy it for $250 at these shops:

Professional cooks rely on the accurate weight measurement scales provided to produce consistent results. If you are taking your cooking to the next level, add a food scale to your arsenal. The Escali Digital Scale tops several lists as an excellent choice for precise measurements. Get it at these shops for $25:

A mandoline will be a game changer for your prep work. It's the only option for creating paper-thin vegetable slices and will cut your potatoes into perfect steak fries. This Mandoline from OXO creates uniform slices with ease, safety and versatility. Get it for under $50 at these shops:

Having a manual juicer handy is the best way to express every drop of juice from lemons, limes and other small fruits your recipe may call for. The Zulay Kitchen 2-in-1 Lemon Lime Squeezer has a built-in strainer at the bottom to filter out seeds and pulp. The holes at the bottom of the juicer also act as a seed filter to prevent pulp and seeds from getting in the way. Get for under $20 at these shops:

The immersion attachment with handheld blenders is perfect for whizzing up sauces and soups at the source, which means you can keep your recipe in one pot or bowl. Use the whisk attachment to do everything a hand whisk would do. The Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender has an ergonomic trigger grip. It also has a reduced suction blade and leg design for enhanced control. Get it for $130 at these outlets: