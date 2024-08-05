Olympic chocolate chip muffins go viral, plus our latest American Culture Quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'INSANE' TREAT' – Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen made a chocolate chip muffin a viral sensation. While Olympians have been critical of the food at the Olympic Village, the chocolate chip muffin seems to be the exception. Continue reading...

PIZZA UN-PARTY – A Reddit user was kicked out of a wedding reception for ordering pizza when a bride's family devoured the buffet. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? - The American Culture Quiz is a test of the people, places and events that define U.S. heritage. This week's quiz includes actors, divas, tasty dishes — plus state lines, felines and grapevines. Test yourself...

WELCOME BACK – Back-to-school season is near. Check out these 10 shoe options to consider buying for the star student in your life. Continue reading…

LIFE OR DEATH – A dog owner says his pet accidentally ate marijuana while out for a walk. Here's what happened next. Continue reading...

BATTLES OF LIFE – Bob Parsons, GoDaddy founder and Marine veteran, opens up about his PTSD after the Vietnam war in his new book. He also shares advice for those trying to reach the American dream. Continue reading...

TEXAS FOOD FAVORITE – Here's a look at the history of the kolache, a common breakfast food in the state of Texas. The dish's origins come from Czech immigrants and were adapted to suit American tastes. Continue reading…

FAMILY FEUD – A drama about a lottery winner whose brother wants a big amount of her money has most social users siding with the sister, who objects to a giant handout. Continue reading...

'100-200 IN THE WORLD' – Wild Florida Gator Park in Kenansville, Florida, welcomed an albino alligator after a successful breeding program with the tiny reptile's parents. The animal is "exceptionally rare." Continue reading...

