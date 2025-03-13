Upgrade your laundry room with these 15 washers and dryers

When it's time to replace your washer or dryer, finding the right appliance can make all the difference in your laundry routine. Whether you're looking for a single washer, a standalone dryer or a convenient washer-dryer combo, there are plenty of options available to suit your needs and budget.

Thanks to advancements in technology, today's models offer enhanced efficiency, innovative features and even an AI experience. Here are 15 top-rated washers and dryers with state-of-the-art technology. There are also simple, straightforward options for buyers who don’t want anything too fancy.

Washers

Original price: $1,399

The GE Profile UltraFresh front-load washer not only comes in a unique blue sapphire color, but it also has an odor-blocking vent system that eliminates excess moisture and prevents odors. The SmartDispense technology also helps you save on detergent. It helps dispense the perfect amount based on the load weight and the fabric type.

Original price: $999

Samsung’s smart compatible top-load washer is a smaller unit, but still offers 4.7 cubic feet of space, helping you get more laundry done faster. The unit can connect to Wi-Fi and when you pair it with the SmartThings app, so you can remotely start your laundry, schedule loads and more right from your smartphone. You get 10 preset washing cycles and the active water jets help you pretreat heavily stained loads.

Original price: $699

With 12 wash cycles and a large capacity, the Whirlpool deep water wash top-load washer is ideal for families who are constantly doing laundry. There’s a cycle option for bulky bedding, delicates and soiled laundry, so there’s nothing you can’t tackle with this machine.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR HOME WITH THESE 10 SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS

Original price: $1,705.81

Upgrade your old washing machine with a Koolmare front load washer. It has 12 different washing cycles and a few temperature options, so you can carefully control how your clothes are washed.

You don’t need to worry about wrinkles with this machine, thanks to the simple steam function. When you need to delay the start of your laundry load, you can use the delay function to delay a loan up to 24 hours.

Original price: $1,099

The LG smart top load washer has a huge capacity of five cubic feet. The angled washer front also makes it easier to reach your clothes without sacrificing capacity. This is one of the first washers with AI technology built in, so the washer selects the right wash motions and settings for you. You can also control your washer remotely using voice commands via Google or Alexa.

Dryers

Need a dryer for a small space? The Equator electric vented dryer is a compact dryer that has 3.5 cubic feet of space. This model is stackable with certain Equator models. The wrinkle guard protects your clothes, and you can select sleep or normal mode depending on how quiet you want the machine to run.

Original price: $699

For a no-frills, large dryer, the Whirlpool seven cubic foot dryer is currently less than $500. Although it’s simple, this dryer has a few helpful features, including an autodry system that senses when clothes have reached the right moisture content and it stops the cycle. The wrinkle shield option also keeps your clothes from wrinkling too much.

Original price: $849

The large GE 7.4 cubic feet dryer is affordable and straightforward. There’s a sensor dry feature that continually monitors temperature and moisture to determine the appropriate drying time. The My Cycle setting saves your favorite wash settings for easier use. You can also save money and energy with the Eco Dry setting. It reduces dry temperatures on certain cycles, so you’re spending less.

An Insignia 6.7 cubic feet dryer is an average-sized dryer with 10 drying cycles for delicates, towels, everyday laundry and more. The front load design makes it easier to unload your clothing, and the five temperature levels make it easier to avoid over-drying your clothes, which wastes money and electricity.

KEEP YOUR KITCHEN SPOTLESS WITH THESE 12 CLEANING PRODUCTS

Combos

Get a washer and dryer set for less than $1,000 when you choose the Insignia high-efficiency washer dryer combo. The washing machine has 12 cycle options, including a normal mode, an eco option, a bulky setting and a delicates option, among others. It also has auto-unbalancing detection that’ll help your washing machine stop rattling around. The dryer is a front-loading dryer that’s easy to use.

The GE Profile washer and dryer combo is upscale and made with smart technology that can sense what your clothes need. The tangle control feature helps you minimize tangled messes that don’t get clean. GE’s smart feature helps you start, stop and monitor your laundry from anywhere. You’ll receive real-time notifications and updates on your smartphone, and you can control each appliance with voice assistant.

Samsung’s stackable smart washer and dryer has an extra-large five cubic feet capacity and a super-speed wash that helps you clean a full load in just 28 minutes. The high-tech combo connects to Wi-Fi, making it easy to stop and start your washer or dryer with the SmartThings app.

When you need to clean your washer, the Self Clean+ feature cleans the inside of your washer for you. It’ll also remind you to clean it every 40 wash cycles.

DECLUTTER YOUR HOME WITH THESE 10 ORGANIZATIONAL ITEMS

Original price: $2,799

A stackable and sophisticated washer dryer combo is the Samsung Bespoke stacked laundry center. The imbedded AI detects soil levels and fabrics and will automatically adjust the settings for the right wash. There’s also a super-speed wash and dry setting that will wash and dry your clothes in less than an hour.

Original price: $1,389

Instead of a bulky washer and dryer set, an Equator all-in-on washer dryer can save you space. The dryer is ventless, so you don’t need to worry about finding a place to vent it. Just be prepared to wait a little longer than with separate machines. A typical load takes two to three hours to wash and dry.

The washer dryer has a pet feature that’s designed to wash blankets, dog beds and other pet accessories more vigorously to eliminate odors. There are 14 total cycles you can choose from, including an allergy option and a sanitize option.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $2,899

The GE Profile ventless all-in-one washer dryer will wash and dry your laundry in about two hours. The dryer is ventless, so you can save some serious space in your laundry room. A ventless design also saves 50% more energy compared to your average washer and dryer set.

GE’s pet hair removal feature can easily get rid of cat and dog hair on your clothes and their blankets. This combo is also a smart combo that allows you to select detergents, download specialty cycles and receive cycle status notifications on your smartphone.