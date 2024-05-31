From watches to sunglasses: Here are 15 accessories to elevate your next run

If you plan to log more miles this year, it's best to prepare. You may be working towards a personal best, or maybe you are eyeing your first long race. Whatever the goal, having the right accessory can help you achieve it. We've selected 15 accessories to help you go farther and get faster.

Running hats

Running headphones

Running watch

Running belt

Sunglasses

Get the sun protection you need with a good running hat. These options are easy to pack and come in colorful designs.

Wearing a hat is the best way to provide shade on those sunny runs. It is also a great way to stand out from a crowd thanks to the colorful designs available today, such as this Ciele Athletic running hat on sale for $40 at Fleet Feet.

If you are looking for fun, funky prints with good performance, try Sprints Lids. Sprints designs caps with bright colors and wild patterns, like this one, which is on sale for $32 at Fleet Feet. The cap is also available on Amazon.

Rnnr has a great selection of lightweight distance running hats designed with SPDWick moisture-managing fabrics. They are available on their website for less than $40.

Headphones may not be at the top of your list yet, but when logging long miles, having that motivational voice in your ear can make a big difference. Here are some options that are good for logging runs.

Original price:$129.95

Good running headphones will provide good sound and let you be aware of your surroundings, like these Shockz headphones. The headphones feature an open-ear design to keep you tuned to your music and moments. Plus, they are waterproof.

Original price: $149.99

If you prefer to listen to your jam wirelessly, these JBL Reflect Aero TWS True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds, on sale at Walmart, are waterproof and sweatproof earbuds that provide good sound, a secure fit and a helpful hear-through mode. You can also buy the earbuds on Amazon.

The sweatproof Cleer Arc II Sport, on sale at Cleer Audio, are true wireless earbuds designed to keep you aware of your surroundings while you run or exercise. They rest inside the ear to allow in external sounds and sport a flexible hook and hinge design that keeps them stable and secure while you move. You can also buy them on Amazon.

Upgrade to a running watch that does more than just track steps and distance. A watch with advanced GPS will help you plot your course and keep track of your training. Plus, these watches help you keep track of calories burned, and some collect additional data like blood oxygen levels so that you get a detailed report of each run.

The Garmin Forerunner 245, GPS Running Smartwatch, can be found on Amazon. The Garmin Forerunner 245 is highly rated for its accurate mileage tracker. It sports easy-to-use features including a built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, incident detection and remote assistance.

The COROS APEX 2 is a GPS outdoor watch designed for athletes and adventurers, focusing on essential training features without extra bulk. You will get features like precise GPS tracking, offline maps, and an enhanced heart rate sensor. This watch is known for its durability, good battery life, and user-friendly interface.

The Polar Pace Pro at Polar, is an ultra-light, new-generation sports watch with an integrated barometer that tracks running and other sports. You can also buy it at Walmart.

Running belts allow you to carry keys, cell phones, energy gel – anything indispensable you need for your run – without the need to carry bags or a backpack.

This belt by Naked, on sale for less than $50 at Amazon, holds your hydration flasks and carries your cell phone, energy gels, fuel bars and sunglasses. It can also easily secure race number attachments. It is breathable and dries fast.

The SPI belt is another excellent option that carries everything you need. This belt has a reflective pocket and logo on the elastic waistband to increase visibility and safety in the dusk and dark. You can also buy it on sale for $24.99 at Amazon.

Original price: $70

If you prefer a sling, try Nathan's Limitless 2 Liter Sling at Nathan Sports. This sling fits on either the right or left shoulder and includes a removable strap that fits around the torso to ensure a no-bouncing run. You can also buy it on Amazon for $39.15.

Sunglasses are another essential that will keep you running longer. A good pair of sunglasses will protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and will also help you keep your face muscles relaxed, which is the gateway to a more relaxed run. Make sure your glasses provide 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays and are made from durable, shatterproof material.

These Oakley Running Sunglasses, offer top UV protection. The PRIZM Lens Technology helps you see subtle changes in road texture and quickly spot hazards like rocks and potholes in medium to bright light conditions.

Goodr do it for the victory dance sunglasses at Road Runner Sports are a great option for both protection, durability and price. These sleek black shield shades with burnt orange reflective lenses feature a special grip coating and no-bounce, no-slip half-rim frames.

Knockaround Campeones feature rubberized adjustable nose grips and a flexible non-slip arm to deliver performance without sacrificing style or comfort. You can also buy them on Amazon.