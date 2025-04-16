These AI transcription voice recorders surge in popularity

In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, there are productivity tools that truly help you better succeed in life. Among them is PLAUD, the creator of products like NotePin and Note, two AI recording devices that help students and professionals easily record lectures, meetings and conversations. This comes as interest in AI transcription has grown by more than 250% in the past two years.

These cutting-edge devices are designed to streamline notetaking and enhance productivity, offering users the ability to record, transcribe and summarize content effortlessly. With the capability to transcribe in 112 languages and generate comprehensive summaries, PLAUD's products are indispensable for anyone seeking efficiency in their professional life.

PLAUD isn’t the only one creating this helpful technology. There are translating earbuds, more advanced Kindles for notetaking and much more.

PLAUD products

Original price: $169

The NotePin AI voice recorder is one of PLAUD’s claims to fame. The wearable note-taking device can be worn in four different ways: with a magnetic pin, as a necklace, as a wristband and as a standalone pin. Ideal for professionals and students, NotePin allows you to record interviews, classes and your own thoughts with the push of a button.

PLAUD’s NotePin is developed with two AI models that can help you transcribe in 112 languages, generate summaries from meetings or courses, create personal mind maps and complete to-do lists. You get 20 hours of runtime on a single charge, and NotePin is compatible with the PLAUD App or web platform.

Buy the PLAUD NotePin on Amazon or on the PLAUD website.

Original price: $159

PLAUD Note is a different version of the NotePin. Instead of being a small oval-shaped AI notetaker, it’s a flat option that fits in a case against your phone. Great for journalists and other professionals who conduct a lot of business over the phone, Note has the same two AI systems as NotePin.

There’s no need to worry about privacy with Note. You can easily store all your info in the cloud, where all your data is encrypted. The recorder is built to cut out background noise and get crisp, clear recordings.

You can buy PLAUD Note on Amazon or on the PLAUD website.

SUPERCHARGE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY WITH THESE MICROSOFT OFFICE DEALS

Original price: $155.88

To get all the features on both the NotePin and Note, you need a subscription to PLAUD’s AI plan. The program delivers time-coded text that’s incredibly accurate every time. It also creates automated summaries of your meeting or course notes, creating a succinct summary in just five seconds.

No matter how messy your notes get, the PLAUD AI membership sorts through it all to provide a map of your thoughts or meetings. Whether you’re taking lecture notes, interview notes or are trying to outline an idea, PLAUD’s AI can help.

Note-taking technology

Original price: $29.99

Looking for an affordable recorder option? This 64GB digital voice-activated recorder works similarly to the PLAUD NotePin. It has 64GB of storage and offers call recording, so you can record meetings, lectures and conversations. This recorder also has built-in features that result in crystal-clear audio. You get up to 100 hours of recording on a single charge.

UPGRADE TO MICROSOFT 11 FOR JUST $10 AND SAVE UP TO 94% ON OTHER SOFTWARE DEALS

For an even tinier recorder, this upgraded digital voice recorder on Amazon is just a few inches long and wide, so it fits comfortably in your pocket or hand. The one-touch recording option makes it easy to record conversations on the go. There are seven levels of voice control sensitivity, so you never have to worry about the quality of your recording, no matter where you are.

Original price: $79.99

Instead of carrying around a recording device, a pair of AI translation earbuds can also record phone calls, meetings and conversations. They translate over 140 languages as well, so you can understand more when traveling or in business meetings with foreign companies. It also includes AI Assistant, AI Chat and AI Image Generation. The open-ear design of the headphones makes them one of the most comfortable recorder options on the market.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $399.99

If you prefer to take notes the old-fashioned way, the Kindle Scribe lets you do just that through more advanced technology. You can take notes easily in your notes app or directly on books, making the Scribe the best Kindle for students and professionals who are frequently in meetings. Thanks to the built-in reading light, you can read or write in any light. All of your handwritten notes are also transformed into typed text for easy reading.