10 cool back-to-school shoes

Back-to-school shopping has officially kicked off! If you are having difficulty deciding what shoes to wear this fall semester, check out this list. We've picked ten shoes perfect for playground shenanigans or pairing them with the ideal outfit as you head back to campus this fall. From classic to comfy styles, this list has what you need to start the school year with the proper footwear.

Playground kicks for kids

Back to campus for teens

If you are getting children ready to return to school, these Nike Dunks will surely be a hit. The playground favorite comes in original colors, with ankle padding and rubber traction. The shoes are also available for purchase at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Get ready for class with the New Balance Classic 550 from New Balance. This sneaker gives off the vintage vibes of an 80's basketball-era sneaker and is on trend for today's playground.

The New Balance 327, on sale at Zappos, is another fan favorite for its retro feel. These cool kicks come in fun colors and are designed with a suede and textile upper featuring an exaggerated fang design inspired by New Balance classics. The shoes are also on sale at New Balance.

Original price: $75

The ASICS Kids GT-1000 12 Grade School Shoes, available on Amazon, are designed to keep energized feet in motion. They have a LITETRUSS support system in the midsole to increase stability and EVA cushioning and GEL technology to create good shock absorption. You can buy these shoes at Zappos.

Crocs are a parent's favorite, and they are playground- and poolside-friendly. These Echo Clogs, available on the Crocs website, are hard-wearing and can be customized with Jibbitz charms. Buy them also on Zappos.

The Arizona Birko-Flor, on sale at Zappos, is a classic, comfortable style that will help give off that laid-back student vibe. Purchase this sandal on Amazon, too.

Students love and live in these easy-to-slip-on Ugg classic ultra minis, available at Ugg. These cute and cozy ankle boots feature water-repellent sheepskin uppers with an outsole that provides increased traction, durability, cushioning and flexibility. You can also buy the boot at Macy's.

Retro looks like these Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars are a must this year on campus. Grab a pair in a classic shade or customize it to stand out. Grab the shoe in a low-top design with a stretch-knit upper, on sale for $48.75 at Kohl's.

The Veja Campos, on sale at Amazon, have achieved cult status for their comfort and sporty chic look. They are sure to be trending on campuses again this year. These shoes are made with high-quality recycled materials, organic cotton and sustainably sourced leather. You can buy the shoes at Zappos.

Original price: $130

Ballet flats have been a popular footwear trend for the past few years. These Sam Edelman flats on sale at Zappos are an excellent option if you have a wider or narrow foot because they are available in three widths (narrow, medium and wide). You can also buy the flat at Macy's.