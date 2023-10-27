Ohio cemetery to host world record attempt for 'most people dressed as ghosts'

If you’re into Halloween and breaking world records, head to Ohio, where spooky season buffs will gather in an attempt to snag the title of largest ghost gathering.



On Friday evening, the grounds of Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus will be the site for the creepy "Walk With The Dead 5K & 1 mile run or walk" marathon and haunted tour.

"Experience Central Ohio’s most spine-chilling Halloween fun run and walk through the sprawling 360-acre Civil War-era grounds of the 2nd largest cemetery in Ohio," according to event details posted on racepenguin.com.

"And then there’s the famous Central Ohioans who reside in Green Lawn," the online flyer continues. "Among them: several Ohio governors, Columbus Mayors, Famous Artists and Musicians, WWI Flying Ace Eddie Rickenbacker and scores of Civil War Generals and vets are just a few of the souls who call Green Lawn home.

"The scenic course will take you past many of the monuments recognizing the final resting place of many heroes."

Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. and is followed by the world record attempt for most people dressed as ghosts, the 5K run/1-mile walk and then two ghost tours.

People can register on racepenguin.com/events/walkingwiththedead for $45.

Proceeds from the horrifying happenings will go to Green Lawn Cemetery and the Columbus Rotary, and anyone can join the Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for free.

The current record for the "largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts" is 560 people and was achieved in 2017 by Mercy School in Tralee, Ireland, according to GWR.

If any group would like to attempt the record, a "ghost costume" seems to be required by GWR, which "consists of a white sheet with eye holes cut out," the record-keeping organization states on its website.

Fox News Digital reached out to Green Lawn Cemetery, the Columbus Rotary and GWR for comment.