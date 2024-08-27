Ohio bill would require Pledge of Allegiance policies to be 'openly' disclosed by school boards

A new bill has been proposed in Ohio that would — under the Transparency in Pledge of Allegiance Act (T.I.P.A.) — require school districts to publicly disclose their Pledge of Allegiance policies.

The bill was introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives on Aug. 19, 2024.

Rep. Gail Pavliga, R-Atwater, and Rep. Tracy Richardson, R-Marysville, sponsored the bill.

Ohio require its schools to have a policy on whether they do or do not recite the pledge under T.I.P.A.

Rep. Pavliga told Fox News Digital via email why she's passionate about this bill.

"Being a very patriotic person, I feel the Pledge of Allegiance should be recited in schools, but I did not want to mandate a particular policy."

"Therefore, I felt the best way to handle this situation is for the policies to be publicly accessible to the constituents of each school district," she said.

Rep. Richardson told Fox News Digital via email on Tuesday that the pledge "unites us" and the bill seeks to keep parents informed.

"As someone who deeply values the unity symbolized by the Pledge of Allegiance and has devoted a lifetime to our country in the Armed Forces, I understand the significance of our flag and the pledge," said Richardson.

"The flag is a rallying point in battle, and the pledge reflects our collective support for what it means to be American," she also said.

Forty-six states do have some requirement that the pledge be recited in schools, according to Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan 501 foundation dedicated to fostering First Amendment freedoms based in Washington, D.C.

There are exemptions or requirements that schools remind students that they cannot be forced to say the pledge in 34 states, according to the organization.

"It is a way for parents … to know what policy their school district has decided to implement."

Rep. Pavilga said parents are paying taxes to school districts — and they have the right to know whether or not the Pledge of Allegiance is recited in a particular school or not.

"I am a firm believer that people in each community should decide how their local government runs … That is why Ohio House Bill 657 is not a mandate forcing school districts to comply with a particular policy; rather, it is a way for the parents in each school district to know what policy their school district has already decided to implement," said Pavilga.

Richardson shared a similar sentiment, saying the bill is about transparency.

"Ohioans expect openness from their elected officials and governmental agencies, including our schools," she said.

The Supreme Court ruled in West Virginia v. Barnette in 1943 that public school students cannot be forced to salute and pledge allegiance to the U.S. flag.

The pledge, dating back to Sept. 1892, was written to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival.

Ordained minister Francis Bellamy, according to the Constitution Center, wrote the pledge.

Rep. Pavilga believes the Ohio House will be able to pass the bill before the end of the 135th state assembly session in December.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Ohio Board of Education for additional comment.