North Carolina dog with astrology-inspired name is hoping stars align for a loving family

A 1-year-old black and white dog is looking for his forever home after many months at an animal care shelter.

Meet Aries.

The mixed-breed pooch is at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 50-pound pup is named after an astrology sign signifying boldness and ambition and is hoping someone is bold enough to offer him a fresh start.

Aries arrived at the shelter in December 2022 and is still looking for his forever home.

Aries has many skills up his sleeve, such as sitting, lying down and walking on a leash, the shelter notes.

As a trained dog, Aries can also ride well in the car for on-the-go activities when asked.

He is also known to play well with other dogs and gets along well with various breeds of dogs, according to the shelter.

Aries has improved his greeting skills for friends and strangers and is continuing to be trained on commands such as "stay" and "come."

Aries is neutered and being cared for by a foster parent.

The Animal Care and Control shelter (ACC) is part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and is dedicated to helping pets and people through medical and support services, according to the ACC’s website.

The shelter is over 45,000 square feet and houses approximately 165 dog runs and 220 cages.

The center has 165 dogs up for adoption, allowing visitors to visit with prospective pets prior to taking them home.

In December 2022, the local government-funded municipal shelter was at capacity, with 219 animals being cared for in shelter and 147 in foster care.

Interested in adopting Aries?

For more information, email shellieoday@yahoo.com.

