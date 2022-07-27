Cali-Baja fish tacos: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Summer means sun, sand and a slower pace of life.

We also hope it means these delicious fish tacos are on deck.

"Whenever I bite into these fish tacos, I'm transported to the surf and the sand of California and its neighbor to the south, Baja California, Mexico. Both are famous for fish tacos, but no one is sure where the craze started," says Pati Jinich, chef, cookbook author and television host.

"My recipe is inspired by the Mexican version from Ensenada, Baja California, with an extremely fluffy, puffy batter or capeado – achieved by folding in egg whites that have been beaten into soft peaks. Aside from that pillowy batter and really fresh fish, a good fish taco needs a delicious salsa and a tangy, creamy slaw."

Cali-Baja Fish Tacos // Tacos de Pescado Cali-Baja by Pati Jinich

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

2 egg whites

1 cup all-purpose flour plus extra flour for dusting the fish

1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt or to taste, plus more to season the fish

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup Mexican beer preferably a light beer (but anything short of a very dark bitter beer will work)

Safflower or canola oil for frying

1 pound mild firm white fish such as cod, haddock, or halibut, cut into 1x4-inch strips

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 flour tortillas

Optional accompaniments: Salsa macha, creamy slaw, marinated jalapeños in lime juice, salt to taste

Directions:

1. In the bowl of a standing mixer, set with the paddle attachment, beat the egg whites at medium speed until stiff (but not dry) peaks form. Remove the bowl from the mixer.

2. In another bowl, combine the all-purpose flour with the salt and cumin and whisk in the Mexican beer. In four additions, gently fold the flour mixture into the egg whites, taking care not to deflate the egg whites.

3. Pour the oil into a heavy, wide skillet or casserole to a depth of ¼" and heat over medium heat for at least 5 minutes. Test the heat by dipping a wooden spoon or the tip of a piece of fish into the oil: it should bubble happily around whatever you introduce into it. Set a cooling rack on a baking sheet and cover the rack with paper towels. If you don’t have a cooling rack, cover the baking sheet with paper towels.

4. While the oil is heating, you can season and flour the fish strips. Season them lightly with salt and pepper. Place flour on a plate, and gently press each fish strip into the flour, flip over and flour the other side. Tap off excess flour and place on the rack.

5. When the oil is hot, one by one, dip the floured fish strips into the batter and immediately, but gently, place into the hot oil. Add as many as you can without crowding the pan. Fry until crisp and lightly golden brown, which should take 2 to 3 minutes; then flip and fry on the other side, for another 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp and lightly golden.

6. Remove with tongs — the type with the heat-proof coating on the ends are best, if you want to avoid tearing the batter — or a slotted spoon and place on the paper towel-covered rack. Cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Serve on a flour tortilla with salsa macha and creamy slaw. If desired, add pickled red onion and a jalapeño marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice and salt to taste.

This original recipe is owned by PatiJinich.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.