301-pound swordfish sets new record in Maryland

That’s a lot of sword.

An angler in Maryland got his name in the records books after hauling in a massive swordfish. It may have taken eight hours to reel the animal in, but it looks like it was worth it.

Peter Schultz, of Annapolis, caught the fish while participating in the Big Fish Classic Tournament in Ocean City, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Schultz and his fishing team caught the 301-pound swordfish about 50 miles off the shore at Washington Canyon.

Schultz told the department that the fish was the catch of a lifetime. He also credited his team for the catch, saying that everyone played a "crucial" role. It took the team eight hours to reel in the fish.

350-POUND FISH SHOCKS ANGLERS WHEN IT LEAPS OUT OF THE WATER

The fish’s weight was certified at M.R. Ducks, a bar and grill on the Talbot Street Pier. The catch was then confirmed by a biologist for the Department of Natural Resources.

According to the Maryland DNR, Schultz is the first record holder for a swordfish in the Atlantic division.

This is just the latest fishing record to be set in recent weeks.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In mid-July, Fox News reported that a fisherman in North Carolina reeled in a massive 127-lb catfish during a recent trip. While catching the fish was hard, getting weighed on a certified scale by an official was almost as difficult.

Rocky Baker spoke with Fox News about catching the fish, which is in the process of being certified as a new state record. According to Baker, a state biologist certified the weight and measurements and the paperwork is in the mail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While a scale on the boat measured the fish weighing between 130 to 140 pounds, Baker took the fish to a nearby store, E-Z Bait and Tackle, which had a certified scale.

Unfortunately, they didn’t arrive until about 1:30 a.m. The state biologist wasn’t able to make it to the store to certify the weight until 5:30 a.m.