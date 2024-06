News Quiz: June 14, 2024

Climate protesters kick up chaos at a baseball game and a wrestling legend hopes to unite the country … through beer.

Test your command of this week's major stories in this week’s News Quiz.

The feds announced the arrests of eight people who crossed into the U.S. illegally and accused them of ties to which terror network? Al Qaeda

Hamas

Hezbollah

ISIS Eight climate protesters stormed the field and got tackled by police at which baseball game? Dodgers-Rangers in Los Angeles

Yankees-Mets in New York City

The Congressional Baseball Game

The MLB All-Star Game Russian warships sailed into which Latin American country earlier this week? Cuba

Panama

Costa Rica

Venezuela Hecklers shouted at comic George Lopez during a sold-out show in California. How did he react? Slapped them

Hugged them

Called the police on them

Walked out A jury on Tuesday convicted Hunter Biden on how many counts in his federal gun trial? 1

3

5

7 Which WWE wrestler launched Real American Beer this month as an effort to unite the country? Hulk Hogan

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

John Cena As dengue fever continues to spread through Europe, experts are blaming "the most invasive species in the world" for the problem. What is it? The assassin bug

The cuckoo wasp

The tiger mosquito

The hummingbird moth How did Kate Winslet describe her "Titanic" kissing scene with Leonardo DiCaprio? "A dream"

"A nightmare"

"The start of a romance"

"I don't remember"

