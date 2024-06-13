News Quiz: June 14, 2024

Climate protesters kick up chaos at a baseball game and a wrestling legend hopes to unite the country … through beer.

Test your command of this week's major stories in this week’s News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The feds announced the arrests of eight people who crossed into the U.S. illegally and accused them of ties to which terror network?</h3><ul><li>Al Qaeda</li><li>Hamas</li><li>Hezbollah</li><li>ISIS</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Eight climate protesters stormed the field and got tackled by police at which baseball game?</h3><ul><li>Dodgers-Rangers in Los Angeles</li><li>Yankees-Mets in New York City</li><li>The Congressional Baseball Game</li><li>The MLB All-Star Game</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Russian warships sailed into which Latin American country earlier this week?</h3><ul><li>Cuba</li><li>Panama</li><li>Costa Rica</li><li>Venezuela</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Hecklers shouted at comic George Lopez during a sold-out show in California. How did he react?</h3><ul><li>Slapped them</li><li>Hugged them</li><li>Called the police on them</li><li>Walked out</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A jury on Tuesday convicted Hunter Biden on how many counts in his federal gun trial?</h3><ul><li>1</li><li>3</li><li>5</li><li>7</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which WWE wrestler launched Real American Beer this month as an effort to unite the country?</h3><ul><li>Hulk Hogan</li><li>Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson</li><li>"Stone Cold" Steve Austin</li><li>John Cena</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>As dengue fever continues to spread through Europe, experts are blaming "the most invasive species in the world" for the problem. What is it?</h3><ul><li>The assassin bug</li><li>The cuckoo wasp</li><li>The tiger mosquito</li><li>The hummingbird moth</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How did Kate Winslet describe her "Titanic" kissing scene with Leonardo DiCaprio?</h3><ul><li>"A dream"</li><li>"A nightmare"</li><li>"The start of a romance"</li><li>"I don't remember"</li></ul></section>

