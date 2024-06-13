News Quiz: June 14, 2024

Climate protesters kick up chaos at a baseball game and a wrestling legend hopes to unite the country … through beer.
Test your command of this week's major stories in this week’s News Quiz.
Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.
Did you hear about a country music star's hilarious onstage mistake? Click here to check it out in last week's News Quiz.
Divas, beaches, burgers and ballplayers make up this week's American Culture Quiz.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
And if you're still looking to test your knowledge, you can check out all of our quizzes by clicking here.
Check back next Friday for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!