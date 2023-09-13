Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

New York dog who loves to play fetch and go to the beach is up for adoption: Meet Bo

Bo is a two-year-old hound mix originally from South Carolina

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A dog is looking for his forever home. 

Meet the dog that has so much love to give. 

Bo is a two-year-old hound mix dog who is up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons located in East Hampton, New York.

He is a 41-pound dog who has lots of love to give to his new family, according to ARF.

DISABLED KITTEN IN LOS ANGELES NAMED CHOLULA IS LOOKING FOR A HOME TO SHARE HER WORLD'S ‘LOUDEST PURR’ 

Bo the pup loves to play with other dogs, play fetch and go to the beach with others. 

He's said to be a loving dog who tends to bond with people quickly — all while being devoted and loyal to them. 

Adoptable dog

Bo is a two-year-old hound mix looking for his forever home.  (ARF Hamptons)

Bo was originally rescued from South Caroline with the help of the Fostering Foster Animal Rescue and the Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation. 

NEW YORK ADOPTABLE DOG KNOWN FOR ‘HUGE AND KISSES’ AWAITS A WONDERFUL NEW HOME

He was brought to Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons with the hope that he would find his forever home. 

Adoptable dog

Bo is roughly 40 pounds and is known for giving love to everyone he meets. (ARF Hamptons)

Located about 2½ hours east of Manhattan, ARF recently built a "Forever Home."

It includes a welcome center, a kennel for dogs and a training center. 

NEW YORK DOG NICKNAMED ‘SHADOW’ IS UP FOR ADOPTION

The organization said it will be able to house more animals and provide them with proper training at the new center. 

Adoptable dog

Bo is described as sweet and intelligent — and loves to play fetch with other dogs. He is up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.  (ARF Hamptons)

Interested in adopting Bo?

Anyone can apply for adoption and learn more about Bo at arfhamptons.org.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 