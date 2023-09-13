New York dog who loves to play fetch and go to the beach is up for adoption: Meet Bo

A dog is looking for his forever home.

Meet the dog that has so much love to give.

Bo is a two-year-old hound mix dog who is up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons located in East Hampton, New York.

He is a 41-pound dog who has lots of love to give to his new family, according to ARF.

DISABLED KITTEN IN LOS ANGELES NAMED CHOLULA IS LOOKING FOR A HOME TO SHARE HER WORLD'S ‘LOUDEST PURR’

Bo the pup loves to play with other dogs, play fetch and go to the beach with others.

He's said to be a loving dog who tends to bond with people quickly — all while being devoted and loyal to them.

Bo was originally rescued from South Caroline with the help of the Fostering Foster Animal Rescue and the Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation.

NEW YORK ADOPTABLE DOG KNOWN FOR ‘HUGE AND KISSES’ AWAITS A WONDERFUL NEW HOME

He was brought to Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons with the hope that he would find his forever home.

Located about 2½ hours east of Manhattan, ARF recently built a "Forever Home."

It includes a welcome center, a kennel for dogs and a training center.

NEW YORK DOG NICKNAMED ‘SHADOW’ IS UP FOR ADOPTION

The organization said it will be able to house more animals and provide them with proper training at the new center.

Interested in adopting Bo?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone can apply for adoption and learn more about Bo at arfhamptons.org.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: California senior dogs are ‘strongly bonded’ and up for adoption: Meet Rock and Roll

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER