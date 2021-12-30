New Year's wishes from Americans include this fervent hope: 'Never see a face mask again'

Ahead of the New Year of 2022, Fox News Digital asked a range of individuals across our great country about their hopes and dreams for 2022, as 2021 recedes and as we gaze ahead to a New Year and the fresh start it promises.

Some of these answers will surprise you. Some will comfort you. Some will startle you.

Still others may inspire your own wishes and goals for the New Year.

Let's dive in to what we heard from a range of people across the nation.

Let's ‘return to routine’

"I'm looking forward to a return to routine. The last two years have been a roller coaster. I'm ready to get off the ride and find a nice park bench." — Allen Fuller, tech entrepreneur, Boulder, Colorado

Value the ‘family and life at all stages’

"This coming year, I wish for sanity to return to our government, and for ‘We, the People,’ to be put first by every legislator in the land. I want the family and life at all stages to be valued again, and for God to be at the center of all we do as a nation. It may not happen, but that is my wish!" — Carole P., IT project manager, Columbia, Maryland

‘Take back’ the streets from ‘violent criminals’

"My wish for the New Year is that the citizens of Chicago wake up and organize to take back their city government, their county courts, and their K-12 public schools from ‘progressive’ misrule. My wish is that they ensure the taking back of their streets from violent criminals, and the public dialogue from race hustlers who are in fact, themselves, racist." — Matt Rosenberg, author, "What Next, Chicago? Notes of a Pissed-Off Native Son," Chicago, Illinois

Enjoy ‘good health … good company’

"My wish for 2022 is good health, good experiences, and good company." — Richard Pecci, Vietnam veteran, Westchester County, New York

Have a ‘safe place to sleep, food to eat’

"For myself, I wish for the gift of time. For the world, I wish that every person and animal has a safe place to sleep, food to eat, and to know they are loved." — Mindy Rankins, technical writer, Norwalk, Iowa

‘Be a praying nation’

"My wish for 2022 is a return to God and to listening for His will. I believe the way we have been going is leading us down a slippery slope, and I see so much anger and division in our nation. God brings light, peace, and true happiness, and I very much wish for all of us to turn to Him, instead of putting our own needs and desires first. We need to be a praying nation!" — Deirdre R., mother of three, writer, Reading, Massachusetts

America needs 'a flashback’ … 'We were content'

"My New Year’s wish for 2022 is that somehow America has a flashback to the childhood days of Gen X, when we were already going to school in a multicultural environment but no one noticed because we were too busy playing — all of us — and we accepted each other for who we were (and not because of color or background). We handled any disagreements in person (not over social media), and everyone knew what the real deal was. Respect was given because that’s how we were raised. We were the original ‘chill generation.’ We were content." —Jennifer Ohman, PR professional, Padre Island, Texas

‘Rescue another beagle from animal testing’

"I'm planning to eat healthier, go on a fun vacation abroad, and rescue another beagle from animal testing." — Kassy Dillon, founder of Lone Conservative, Boston, Massachusetts

‘Bring people together’

"I wish to bring people in my life together through sharing meals, laughs, and ideas. In 2022, I will be living deliciously surrounded by friends new and old. I'm learning the five French mother sauces, adding flaky salt to dessert, and making a 72-hour pot roast." — Alison Whitaker, congressional intern, Washington, D.C.

‘Be more civil'

"I'm troubled by our lack of civility in society. My wish is that we become less polarized and more civil to one another, especially concerning those we don't agree with." — John B., company dispatcher, Hampton, Iowa

Get our 'lives back on track’

"The New Year of 2022? I'm still processing 2020! All joking aside, my wish is for folks to get their personal and business lives back on track after this pandemic. This has been the longest two years EVER." — Zach Crandell, creative professional, Arlington, Virginia

Do ‘more leaning in, less pushing away’

"My wish is to see the church come together loving God and neighbor, and doing more leaning in and less pushing away. May we reflect God's glory to the world in fresh, faithful ways in 2022." — James Spencer, COO, vice president, D.L. Moody Center, Northfield, Massachusetts

"I wish our country would come back to the two pillars that made it the best country on earth: truth and freedom."

‘Quit investing in those who want to destroy us’

"For 2022, let's quit investing in those who want to destroy us. The very first right guaranteed by our Creator, as stated in the Declaration of Independence, is the right to life. It’s past time to reestablish it in our country’s laws and legal system." — Art Ally, founder and president, Timothy Plan, Orlando, Florida

'Get vaccinated so we can stop wearing masks’

"I would like more people to get vaccinated so that we can stop wearing masks." — A second grade elementary-school student in New York State

Pray the Supreme Court ends ‘sin of abortion’

"In the year ahead, hope shines bright that the sin of abortion that has haunted our nation for over four decades may be coming to an end. The Supreme Court recently heard one of the most direct challenges to Roe v. Wade in a generation, in the current Dobbs v. Jackson case — and there is optimism the high court will overturn Roe v. Wade and send abortion regulation back to each respective state." — Walker Wildmon, vice president, American Family Association, Tupelo, Mississippi

Stop panicking about COVID … 'Reach your dreams'

"I wish that people would stop panicking about COVID-19 and start taking better care of themselves. They can use this ‘H-E-A-L M-Y-S-E-L-F’ anagram: Healthy food; Exercise; Aromatherapy; Laughter; Meditation; Your choice of vitamins; Sleep; Engagement with others; Limiting gloom and doom; and Following your passion. In addition, I wish that patriotism has a renaissance in our country, with kids saluting the flag and singing the national anthem in school. And I wish for people to reach their dreams." — Dr. Carole Lieberman, forensic psychiatrist and author, Malibu, California

Fight back against ‘wokism’

"In 2022, I hope that America will stop trying to change things that don't need to be changed. I wish that every parent in the country will fight back against the crazy wokism that is sweeping America. In 2022, I wish that our country would come back to the two pillars that made it the best country on earth: truth and freedom. I also want to shed 20 pounds." — Trent Talbot, CEO, BRAVE Books, Conroe, Texas

Bring back ‘sanity’

"I hope that sanity returns to the world." — A veteran and father of four in New York State

"I hope we make more time to pour into loved ones and spend less time feeling poorly about ourselves."

Work together for a 'more prosperous future'

"My wish and prayer for 2022 is that every American would realize there is far more that unites us as a country than divides us. As we embrace these timeless values, I would hope each of us works together to provide a hopeful and more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren." — Rev. Patrick Mahoney, director, Christian Defense Coalition, Washington, D.C.

‘Hope for the peace of mind to excel'

"I wish for peace of mind in 2022. COVID has been hard for me and my fellow students — and a return to class, normal campus life, and all that make college special is really needed. If it can't happen right away, I hope for the peace of mind needed to excel despite COVID restrictions." — James R., college student, Greensboro, North Carolina

Help someone ‘other than ourselves’

"I hope we all rise to the challenge of more easily admitting our own faults and being more empathetic toward one another, especially when we disagree. I hope we make more time to pour into loved ones and spend less time feeling poorly about ourselves. I hope 2022 is a year when our greatest efforts are aimed at helping someone other than ourselves." — Luke Schneider, communications specialist, Arlington, Virginia

'Hope to never see a face mask again’

"My wish for 2022 is that COVID dies a quick, natural death as soon as possible! I wish for health for all my family and friends, and I also hope that I never see a face mask again." — Susan W., lawyer, Suffield, Connecticut

Michele Blood contributing reporting to this article.