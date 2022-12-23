Neighbor calls police over 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas decoration

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'HUGE, BEASTLY, BULGING MAN' - Kentucky police were recently called to a home in which a man was allegedly exposing himself outside – only to find it was a nod to a beloved Christmas movie. Continue reading…

WATCH: FORECAST IS 'SNOW JOKE' - A woman in Oklahoma records a video of water from a tap as it freezes immediately. See the video...

RARE BIRTH - Lennon Scott, a little girl, was born in Alabama on Dec. 18 – the same day as her mom and dad, Cassidy and Dylan Scott. Check out how rare this occurrence reportedly is … Continue reading…

'AFRAID TO OFFEND' - A defrocked Catholic priest speaks up about Church bishops and "powerful" Democrats. Continue reading…

WATCH: CHRISTMAS HERO - John Glover, a hero of the American Revolution, rowed George Washington across the Delaware on Christmas Day in 1776. Here's his remarkable story. See the video...

'OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN' - The baby chimpanzee who charmed the world in a viral reunion with his mother has died at a Kansas zoo. He was five weeks old. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Dec. 23, 1888, this Dutch impressionist cut off his ear. The act had signified a growing mental illness, yet was followed by period of great productivity, including "The Starry Night" masterpiece. Continue reading...

WATCH: EYE SPY - A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing to viewers how she inserts her artificial eye. See the video...

LAST-MINUTE STOCKING STUFFERS - From fun to functional, these stocking stuffers are for the special guy in everyone's life. Here's a list of 10 ideas for men. Continue reading...

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY - Christ came to vanquish sin, death and the devil – and rescue the faithful for eternity, an Indiana pastor says. From the New Testament, here's Luke 2:4-7. Continue reading...

CHRISTMAS QUIZ! - How well you do know these holiday facts? Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - This Christmas, whip up a playful riff on a classic dessert: pear upside-down cake. Try the recipe...

