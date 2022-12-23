Alabama baby born on same day as mom and dad: '1 in 133,000' chance

Birthday celebrations are sure to become a big deal for an Alabama family that has three members who were born on the same day.

Parents Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed their firstborn on Sunday, Dec. 18, which also happens to be their shared birthday, according to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

"This is an exciting time for any family, but it's extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday," the Huntsville-based hospital wrote in its post on Monday.

"That's right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance that's one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born," the hospital's post continued. "She held on until 12:30 a.m., just in time for the celebration. Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday."

The hospital’s Facebook post has been shared 1,700 times and garnered more than 250 comments at the time of publication.

Facebook users voiced their excitement for the Scott family under the post.

"WOW! How precious! Congratulations! And Happy Birthday to you all," one Facebook user wrote. "What a Merry Christmas this will be!"

"That’s so special that you all will get to spend [your] birthday together every year," another user wrote with a crying emoji to punctuate their sentiment.

"That’s insane! I would say what are the chances but they’ve already told us," a Facebook user noted.

The odds of sharing a birthday with one parent is 1 in 365.

The odds of winning an Olympic medal is 1 in 662,000 while the odds of winning a major prize from a lottery drawing is nearly 1 in 302.6 million, according to a probability report from Bookies.com, an online sports betting resource website.