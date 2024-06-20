Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Mom's viral video of baby fastened to airplane seat sparks debate, plus a travel spot rich in musical legacy

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Baby feet and tape

A mother's TikTok video went viral after she appeared to secure her baby to an airplane seat with hook and loop fasteners. It's unclear if the video was a prank, and some users in the comments section said they believe this to be the case. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

VIRAL DEBATE –A mom's parenting "hack" went viral after she appeared to use a household attachment to fasten her baby to an airplane seat. Continue reading...

RECORDS SHATTERED – Three anglers have broken three state fishing records after reeling in three different species of marine life. Check out photos of the men holding their "exceptional" catches. Continue reading...

MUSIC LOVERS' DESTINATION – In the "Sweet Home Alabama" city of Muscle Shoals, the area flexes a legacy of music and more. Continue reading...

Muscle Shoals split

Mick Jagger in studio; entrance to FAME Recording Studio; Aretha Franklin in studio. (Keystone Features; Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group, Michael Ochs Archives, all via Getty Images)

GAMES FOR GRABS – Here are five games that will turn your backyard from drab to fab and hopefully get your family excited. Continue reading...

BUFFET BABY – A woman unexpectedly gave birth at an Arkansas-based Golden Corral after she experienced stomach pains. She then named her newborn after the restaurant. Continue reading...

'WHAT I WISH I KNEW' – Julie Banderas of Fox News Channel tells Dana Perino about her favorite spot in New York City, her three favorite movies of all time — and the one thing she wishes she knew when she was younger. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Julie Banderas

Julie Banderas of Fox News Channel tells Dana Perino how motherhood dramatically changed her life — and the advice she would share with first-time parents. (Fox News Digital)

EAT WELL, STAY WELL – As temperatures rise, take these 8 key steps to avoid foodborne illness this summer. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

