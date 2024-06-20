Mom's viral video of baby fastened to airplane seat sparks debate, plus a travel spot rich in musical legacy

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

VIRAL DEBATE –A mom's parenting "hack" went viral after she appeared to use a household attachment to fasten her baby to an airplane seat. Continue reading...

RECORDS SHATTERED – Three anglers have broken three state fishing records after reeling in three different species of marine life. Check out photos of the men holding their "exceptional" catches. Continue reading...

MUSIC LOVERS' DESTINATION – In the "Sweet Home Alabama" city of Muscle Shoals, the area flexes a legacy of music and more. Continue reading...

GAMES FOR GRABS – Here are five games that will turn your backyard from drab to fab and hopefully get your family excited. Continue reading...

BUFFET BABY – A woman unexpectedly gave birth at an Arkansas-based Golden Corral after she experienced stomach pains. She then named her newborn after the restaurant. Continue reading...

'WHAT I WISH I KNEW' – Julie Banderas of Fox News Channel tells Dana Perino about her favorite spot in New York City, her three favorite movies of all time — and the one thing she wishes she knew when she was younger. Continue reading...

EAT WELL, STAY WELL – As temperatures rise, take these 8 key steps to avoid foodborne illness this summer. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

