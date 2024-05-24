Memorial Weekend facts you must know, plus great American travel and more hot reads

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Lifestyle headlines from this week include offbeat news stories focused on fascinating Memorial Day facts, food, family, travel in America and much more.

Regular quizzes, crosswords and other games are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes a variety of new games each morning, including a Daily Crossword.)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and soak up these and other trending Lifestyle articles at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

There's plenty for everyone!

Honoring our fallen heroes

Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 27. Here are 10 fascinating facts about the federal holiday, from its history and traditions to the fallen soldiers who are being honored. Click here to get the story.

Some 234,000 United States service members killed in wartime are interred in 26 cemeteries near where they fell across 17 nations around the world. The American Battle Monuments Commission secretary paid tribute to war hereos. Click here to get the story.

Food & fun facts

Guacamole vs. hummus: Nutritionists reveal if one dip is better for your health than the other, the best way to eat these foods and which food is the ideal choice for higher protein and lower carbs. Click here to get the story.

The Juicy Lucy — spelled Jucy Lucy at times — is a cheeseburger with gooey cheese inside the patty. It's a venerable culinary tradition in the taverns of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. Click here to get the story.

COTTAGE CHEESE BAKING HACK BLOWS UP ON TIKTOK: ‘BEST IDEA I’VE EVER SEEN'

This delectable chicken salad shared by a California food blogger features a secret ingredient that takes flavor to "the next level." Click here to get the story.

Great American travel

A Missouri museum known for its fun community-focused events achieved a Guinness World Record title for the largest gathering of people wearing underwear on their heads for a minute — with over 350 people participating. Click here to get the story.

Three American cities make great travel destinations for history buffs, families and food lovers this summer: Williamsburg, Virginia; St. Augustine, Florida; and Independence, Missouri. Read about these hot summer spots. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

A Georgia angler has set the new official record for the queen triggerfish only two months after the previous record was set. His catch surpassed the record by two pounds. Click here to get the story.

Two Florida officers snapped a selfie to document their encounter with a 10-foot alligator that broke through a screen surrounding a backyard pool. Click here to get the story.

A bizarre-looking fish washed up on the coast of Oregon for the first time in recorded history. It is the 32nd of its species ever to be recorded. Click here to get the story.

Gifts for 2024 grads

Graduation season is in full swing this year. Check out these 10 gift ideas for high school grads who are opting for a gap year. Click here to get the story.

Meet the American who …

Dr. James Mease was a Philadelphia intellectual born to a veteran of the American Revolution. In 1812, he published the first recipe for ketchup, a signature taste of America. Click here to get the story.

Very viral videos

A group of New York police officers helped reunite ducklings with their mother after the babies were found stuck in a sewer. After they were safely removed, the little ones were reunited with the mama duck. Click here to see the video.

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois, were spotted eating cicadas. The periodical cicadas have emerged for the first time in 17 years and are part of two broods. The last time this happened was in 1803. Click here to see the video.

Cool new interview

Dana Perino of Fox News, in her latest "Short questions" piece for Fox News Digital, shines the spotlight on meteorologist Adam Klotz — who revealed why he's going to space one day. Click here to get the story.

Pets are family

Winston the beagle has gone viral after his owner posted a video on TikTok showing him emotionally invested while watching the Disney movie, "The Lion King." Click here to get the story.

An Indiana dog has finally found a new family and a place to call home after spending hours "crying endlessly" in his kennel during his stay at the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Faith & values

Carlo Acutis, who died at age 15, is set to be the first canonized millennial saint. Pope Francis, along with Cardinal Marcello Semaro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, announced the recognition of the miracle along with news that three others will be deliberated for canonization. Click here to get the story.