SEE IT: Massive 'king of the neighborhood' gator strolls across the road

A massive "king of the neighborhood" alligator was caught on camera strolling across a North Carolina street.

Johnny Fins grabbed his phone to capture the moment where the reptile lumbered its way slowly along.



SINGER LANA DEL REY RUMORED TO BE DATING ALLIGATOR TOUR GUIDE

"Good golly, that is the king of the jungle right here," said Fins in disbelief. "Or at the very least the king of the neighborhood, you get me?"



Gators grow more slowly in North Carolina than other southern states according to Carolina Country, which makes this one caught on camera even more rare.

Alligators can be found in lakes, rivers, creeks, marshes, swamps and ponds across North Carolina, but most are located in patches along the coast.



PREHISTORIC-LOOKING ALLIGATOR SNAPPING TURTLES TO BE REINTRODUCED INTO KANSAS WATERS

It is illegal in the Tar Heel State to feed, touch, harm, harass or poach an alligator, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation (NCWF).

The NCWF also encourages citizens to remain vigilant where alligators have previously been spotted and to keep pets on leashes during walks.

It is also recommended to stay back at least 50 feet from the reptiles and to not leave children unattended near any body of water, including beaches.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



If you spot anyone harassing or intentionally feeding an alligator, the Wildlife Enforcement hotline in North Carolina is 1-800-662-7137.

