LIFESTYLE

SEE IT: Massive 'king of the neighborhood' gator strolls across the road

Alligators grow more slowly in North Carolina weather, which makes a larger one more rare to spot

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
WATCH: Massive gator strolls across North Carolina street Video

WATCH: Massive gator strolls across North Carolina street

Johnny Fins caught this wild moment on camera where a "seven-foot gator" ca be seen crossing the road in North Carolina. Credit: Johnny Fins

A massive "king of the neighborhood" alligator was caught on camera strolling across a North Carolina street.

Johnny Fins grabbed his phone to capture the moment where the reptile lumbered its way slowly along.

"Good golly, that is the king of the jungle right here," said Fins in disbelief. "Or at the very least the king of the neighborhood, you get me?"

Gators grow more slowly in North Carolina than other southern states according to Carolina Country, which makes this one caught on camera even more rare.

Alligator crosses street

A massive gator was spotted crossing the street in North Carolina, which is rare for the region. (Johnny Fins)

Alligators can be found in lakes, rivers, creeks, marshes, swamps and ponds across North Carolina, but most are located in patches along the coast.

It is illegal in the Tar Heel State to feed, touch, harm, harass or poach an alligator, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation (NCWF).

gator

The gator can be seen trudging away into the night in the video taken by Johnny Fins

The NCWF also encourages citizens to remain vigilant where alligators have previously been spotted and to keep pets on leashes during walks.

It is also recommended to stay back at least 50 feet from the reptiles and to not leave children unattended near any body of water, including beaches.

If you spot anyone harassing or intentionally feeding an alligator, the Wildlife Enforcement hotline in North Carolina is 1-800-662-7137.
 

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com