Singer Lana Del Rey rumored to be dating alligator tour guide

Singer Lana Del Rey seemingly debuted a new relationship with a Louisiana alligator tour guide.

Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene, a captain of an airboat tour company, were filmed holding hands at the Reading Festival in England. The "Say Yes To Heaven" singer was spotted in the same dress she wore for her performance.

The two have known each other since 2019. Dufrene was featured in a photo shared on the musician's Facebook that year captioned, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours."

It's unclear when the rumored romance between the two began. A representative for Del Rey did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

This isn't the first time Del Rey has dated someone outside the music industry. In 2019, she famously dated Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a retired Tulsa police officer and former "Live PD" star.

By March 2020, the couple had called it quits, with Larkin confirming they were "just friends" who "still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now" in an interview with the New York Times.

Del Rey later addressed the breakup from Larkin in a 2021 Instagram Live, telling fans she "thought it was the end of the world."

"He was perceived as everything that I wasn't, sunshine-y and on the right side of the law, and it just broke my heart, the whole idea of just everything disintegrating…" the singer said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Relationships completely break people, they really do. Even if you go on to the next one, it's not like it gets better."

Del Rey also changed lyrics to her song "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" during a July 2023 performance, leading fans to believe she was singing about Larkin.

"He's born in December, and he got married when we were still together," Del Rey sang, according to fan videos of the performance. "Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything / He's born in December and I'm born in June / He's born in December and he got married while we were in couple's therapy together."

Larkin was born on Dec. 7 and married Carey Cadieux in January 2022.

Since her split from the "Live PD" star, Del Rey has been linked to country music star Clayton Johnson. The two met on a dating app in 2020, sources told People magazine.

At one point, Del Rey was spotted wearing a diamond ring, which many speculated to be an engagement ring. However, the "Summertime Sadness" singer never confirmed any relationship news, and the pair eventually broke up.

Del Rey was most recently romantically linked to musician Jack Donoghue, a member of the bands Salem and Young Cream. Rumors of their romance first began in early 2022.

