London hotel celebrates King Charles III’s upcoming coronation with temporary name change

A London hotel is taking the coronation of King Charles III to the next level by changing the name of the hotel to "Cor-Inn-nation."

The coronation of His Majesty The King is set for Saturday, May 6.

Many Brits are planning to attend — traveling from far and wide to London for the occasion.

The hotel, usually known as the Premier Inn London Bank, is located on St. Mary-at-Hill, noted SWNS.

The hotel's temporary rebranding effort includes new signage, a guarded entrance and — the hotel is hoping — an influx of guests for the special event.

The idea came after the hotel chain surveyed 2,000 adults to see how many were interested in attending the coronation celebrations in town.

Many are willing to travel more than 100 miles to be at the occasion, the survey found, according to SWNS.

Survey results revealed that 21% said they have traveled to London for a royal event in the past — such as Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton the year before.

In survey results, 20% of respondents said they came to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday in 2016.

The hotel wanted to mark the special occasion uniquely, Premier Inn managing director Simon Ewins said.

"As some of the hotels near the coronation route are selling out in minutes and many of our hotels [are] expected to be really popular, we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of well-wishers to our venues in the capital over the weekend," he said in a media statement.

The coronation of King Charles III will be the first coronation in nearly 70 years, since Queen Elizabeth II’s in June 1953.

The hotel chain said 39% of surveyors want to be a part of the historic event, while 29% will be keeping their eye out for famous attendees.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be in attendance — while his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain at home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, as Fox News Digital reported.

Prince William along with his wife Kate Middleton will both be in attendance at the coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The Prince of Wales — who is also the heir to the throne — will vow his loyalty and allegiance to the King during the ceremony.

As a liturgy of the service indicates, about halfway through the historic ceremony on May 6, William will kneel before his father, place his hands between his and recite, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

Queen Consort Camilla will also become Queen Camilla on coronation day.

Janelle Ash of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.