Larry the Cat, the United Kingdom's 'chief mouser,' outlasts five prime ministers

With the United Kingdom's elections on July 4, Keir Starmer is now set to become the country's new prime minister.

But while changes are afoot in the British government, one thing remains constant: Larry the Cat will continue living at 10 Downing St., the official residence of the prime minister, according to the Associated Press.

For the last 13 years, Larry the Cat has served as the United Kingdom's "Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office," the AP noted — and has made a name for himself.

A gray and white tabby believed to be about 16 years old, Larry was first brought to 10 Downing St. in 2011, said the AP.

A former stray, he was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, said the U.K. government's official website, after the prime minister's official residence was experiencing a rodent infestation.

Since then, Larry has lived with five prime ministers – David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

He will soon meet Starmer, the sixth. He is officially owned by the staff of 10 Downing St.

Since Larry's adoption, he has remained quite a popular figure. "Larry has the press corps at his paws, with photographers snapping photos of him whenever the news is slow, or all the time, really," the AP said.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the account @Number10Cat, which posts as if Larry were actually behind the account, has more than 860,000 followers.

(The account's bio states that it is "unofficial," meaning it is not the actual thoughts or opinions of Larry the Cat nor affiliated with the United Kingdom's government.)

Justin Ng, a freelance photographer who is known for his shots of Larry, told the AP that he believes the tabby has "universal appeal."

"I mean, he's a cat, you know. He knows how to charm the media," Ng also said.

"So he basically has this way of, you know, posing for all of us. And I think he's also quite aware and quite media savvy when it comes to big moments." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Larry the Cat's lengthy tenure at 10 Downing St. has even led people to associate the prime minister's residence with him, not the person who actually lives there.

"Even kids who go to visit Downing St., the first thing they do is ask about Larry, not the prime minister," he said. "And that really shows you how popular he is compared to any prime minister who's going to be, is currently sitting or, you know, about to come in."

Larry is the first cat to be given the official title "Chief Mouser," said the U.K. government's website, and has "made a significant impact" since his arrival.

Other cats have lived at 10 Downing St., but were not officially given the title of "chief mouser," the BBC reported in 2005.

"He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. In turn, the nation sends him gifts and treats daily," said the U.K. government's website.

In addition to greeting guests, Larry's duties include "inspecting security defenses and testing antique furniture for napping quality," said the U.K. government.

And while he was "hired" due to his purported mousing skills, he has apparently largely failed to live up to this task.

"Larry says [rodent control] is still ‘in tactical planning stage,’" said the U.K. government.

Since Larry's appointment as "chief mouser," he has caused several "incidents" with international leaders.

In 2019, Larry made headlines when he temporarily blocked then-President Donald Trump's limousine when the cat refused to budge from underneath it.

Larry did eventually move.

Larry also had a purported rivalry with Palmerston, a tuxedo cat who served as chief mouser of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office until his "retirement" in 2020. The two were "often seen fighting" outside, the AP noted.

At the age of 16, Larry is likely nearing the end of his mousing career.

Cats have a lifespan of about 13 to 17 years, says the website PetMD.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.