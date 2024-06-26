Ohio kitten trapped in semi-truck's wheel well: See the 'Mission Im-paw-sible' rescue video

A kitten in Ohio was rescued from the wheel well of a semi-truck in May after a driver spotted the petite stowaway during a pre-trip inspection, state authorities said.

"Our trooper from the Hiram Post was happy to be of assistance in rescuing the frightened kitten and was glad that the incident was resolved without any injury to the furry feline," Sgt. Bridget Matt of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital in an email.

He continued, "We are also thankful to our counterparts who assisted us in this rescue mission, including our OSHP dispatchers, the Ohio Turnpike maintenance workers, Interstate Towing, Portage Animal Rescue League, and the commercial driver who did his due diligence in performing the required DOT pre-trip inspection of his commercial vehicle."

On social media, the Ohio State Highway Patrol shared body-camera footage of the rescue.

"Mission Im-paw-sible," a message that preceded the video said.

"On May 14, 2024, a commercial truck driver located a curious kitten stuck in between the tires of his semi during a pre-trip inspection on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County."

Portage County is located in northeastern Ohio, near Akron.

"Watch the purrfect teamwork used to rescue the trapped kitten, who was turned over to our friends at the Portage Animal Protection League," the video message said.

The dark gray-and-white kitten found herself wedged between two of the truck's wheels.

She was unable to free herself as her claw was stuck in one of the tires, said one of the kitten's rescuers in the video.

"Man, he really [doesn't] wanna come out of there," a man can be heard saying in the video. He added, "C'mon!"

Armed with protective gloves, several men stood at the ready to grab the kitten if it attempted to flee after it was freed from the wheel well.

But the frightened kitten stayed put after the tire was removed.

She was captured without incident and placed in a cardboard box for transportation to the Portage Animal Protection League's shelter.

An unidentified woman in the video told the truck driver that the kitten was likely attempting to find a place to hide when she got stuck in the wheel well.

"Thankfully, you found her before you drove off," she said to the driver.

Chalan Lowry, executive director of the Portage Animal Protective League, told Fox News Digital that the kitten was adopted in mid-June and was doing well.