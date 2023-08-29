'Let boys be boys, let girls be girls and let's stop chopping down men,' says Kevin Sorbo, actor and writer

In a phone interview with Fox News Digital about his just-published book, "The Test of Lionhood," actor, writer and producer Kevin Sorbo was emphatic about why he chose to write and work on this new illustrated children's book, which celebrates masculinity.

"For starters, I think this is long overdue — and I'm actually quite thrilled that I was asked to be part of this," Sorbo said of Brave Books, his Texas-based conservative children's book publisher.

"The attack today on masculinity today is a call for us to stay vigilant right now," he said, "given what Hollywood's been doing to the movies and television. You know, Walt Disney said way back in the ‘50s that movies and TV will certainly influence our youth — and you see what’s been going on in the last 10 to 15 years in the world and what's going on in mainstream media, in movies, TV — and the messages that they keep putting out."

ARE TAXPAYER FUNDS BEING USED TO ‘BLOCK’ A KIRK CAMERON EVENT? GOP SENATORS WANT ANSWERS

Sorbo said, "I'm just hoping that people wake up a little bit and realize, Let's let boys be boys and let girls be girls. And let's stop this whole thing about chopping down the men in the world."

Sorbo went on, "Everybody has a place in this world in terms of what they're supposed to do, whatever their biological sex is. And I think that we should let boys learn that being brave, and being manly, is not a bad thing. They're going out there and protecting people — and they shouldn't be afraid to confront things that are dangerous."

"The Test of Lionhood," out on Tuesday, Aug. 29. 2023, from Brave Books, takes on these issues in an entertaining way for children.

But beyond the pages of his book, Sorbo said he's quite worried about what's going on in the culture.

Today, said Sorbo, "more and more people are getting fed up" with what's going on and are fighting back against it.

"We give ‘pride’ an entire month … Yet we give our veterans one day."

"Look at the crime rates right now," he said. "We've been scrapping our police forces, telling them that they can't do anything, and we're letting people walk into stores and steal whatever they want."

‘HERCULES’ ACTOR KEVIN SORBO AGREES WITH RAMASWAMY ON FRAGILE STATE OF FAMILIES: ‘FAMILY UNIT IS SUFFERING’

He added, "It's scary what's going on right now."

Sorbo expressed concern about "drag queen" story hours and other activities that he feels are "over the top" and "in our faces" today — and especially right in front of young children.

"Think about it," he said. "We give ‘pride’ an entire month in this country — yet we give our veterans one day. This is really weird to me."

Said Sorbo, "I don't care what people want to do with their lives. I really don't. I may feel sad for people if they've chosen a certain road, compared to a different road. But to sit there and try to tell young kids about [sex acts or gender changes] — that's absolutely ridiculous," he added.

"Let kids be kids," he said. "Let them get older and decide for themselves," he added, referencing the pervasive discussions of gender-altering treatments in society today.

"If they think that they were born in the wrong body when they're 20 years old — then, OK," he said. "That's none of my business." That is also a more appropriate age and time, he suggested, for doing the research and understanding what is involved and what's going on psychologically.

"But to sit there and tell this to 3-year-olds, 4-year-olds, 5-year-olds, 6-year-olds [in America] — and to confuse them even more when they're kids, that is crazy to me."

Sorbo soon will be reading from his new children's book in a public venue.

Sorbo said, "Let kids be kids. Let them grow up on their own. To have these ‘pride’ readings in libraries, these ‘drag queen’ readings in libraries, take place — but then these same individuals attack people like Kirk Cameron" who want to read stories about faith and family — that is just not right, said Sorbo.

He mentioned that coming up in September, he himself will be reading from his new children's book in a public venue.

He also said, "Why are people so angry right now? Why are people being so aggressive and pushing an agenda that maybe they themselves don't even believe?"

Sorbo said further, "Look what we've done to the nuclear family. It's been attacked for decades," including on numerous TV sitcoms, he said, where the dad in the family is routinely put down and made to look foolish and ineffectual.

"And all they do — the teenage kids on these shows — is make fun of Dad," he said.

It is true, he said, of Hollywood movies as well. "And that's the same way they treat pastors, or Christians," or others of strong faith beliefs, he said. "They're the ones who are shown as over-the-top, crazy, stupid — making dumb comments all the time."

He said the shows have gone against what the Bible says, "to honor thy father and mother."

IS HEAVEN REAL? PASTOR REVEALS FAITH-FILLED RESPONSE AS PEOPLE PONDER 'THE TRUTH’ ABOUT ‘PARADISE’

Instead, "they routinely dishonor the father" in these shows, he said. And in so doing, they're trying to "eliminate patriarchy," he said.

Value of hard work and persistence

Sorbo noted that when he was growing up in Minnesota, the public school teachers "taught what they were paid to teach — the subjects, things like English, algebra, science."

Aside from that, he said his father taught Sorbo and his four siblings the value of hard work.

For "seven years I had a paper route," he said. "And I got up at 4:30 in the morning six days a week — and delivered newspapers all throughout the Minnesota winters."

He said that by the time he was in high school, he had saved enough money to buy a car — "a car that was 10 years old, but it was my car."

Then, during college, he said, he spent two summers as a caddy at a private golf course outside of Minneapolis.

"I carried two bags on my shoulders for 36 holes a day — so I basically walked 15 miles a day with 80 extra pounds on my body. OK? Great workout! I was a jock, so for me this was a great workout," he said.

He chooses projects that celebrate family, faith, country and freedom.

"But I asked every one of these guys [that he caddied for], ages 25 to 80 years old, ‘How did you become successful? And they all said the same thing. ’Oh, I failed. And I failed again. And then I failed again.'"

Most of them, he added, "told me it took them about 12 years or so before they really got their businesses off the ground. But they didn't give up. And that taught me so much."

He said, "And acting is very similar. I'm a 13-year overnight success," he said.

"Kids today are very impatient. Very quick — everything's on the internet. Their phone is connected to their hand and they're always looking at it. And they have no time for anything. And if they don't become successful right away — then it's your fault. They'll go after everybody else."

He said his new book not only deals directly with masculinity but that he deliberately chooses projects that celebrate family, faith, country, freedom and other values he believes in and cherishes.

Sorbo has often acknowledged he's been "canceled" in Hollywood for years because of his conservative views and strong Christian beliefs, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to work on projects he cares about and believes in strongly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The 64-year-old actor rose to international fame when he starred as the Greek demigod Hercules in the hit show "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" for six seasons from 1995 to 1999.

Once he began sharing his views on politics and faith on social media, however, he said previously that he became the "original cancel-culture guy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sorbo and his wife, Sam, also recently spoke to Fox News Digital about their upcoming movie, "Miracle in East Texas," from Sorbo Studios, which was inspired by a true story. It follows the tale of two con men who attempt to persuade a group of widows to invest in their worthless oil wells.

"It's pro-freedom, it's pro-patriot," he said.

It's also rated PG, he said. "It's for the whole family."

Anyone seeking more information about his new children's book can visit the Brave Books website.