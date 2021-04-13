Kraft is giving away cheese-scented incense so fans can ‘breathe cheesy’

Kraft has created incense that smell like grilled cheese.

The company’s Kraft Singles brand teased its limited-edition home fragrance in a tweet that celebrated National Grilled Cheese Day on Tuesday, April 13.

Fans of the American cheese line have a chance to win a pack of these incense from Kraft’s "Breathe Cheesy Sweepstakes," which is running until Thursday, April 15, 11:59 p.m. CST.

Sweepstake organizers at Kraft Singles will select 1,000 people from a random drawing. Winners will be contacted around Friday on Twitter via direct messages.

To enter Kraft’s giveaway, participants need to share a tweet that includes the hashtags #BreatheCheesy and #Sweepstakes. Kraft’s contest rules advise Twitter users to only make one tweet using these hashtags since there is a limit of one entry per person.

People who enter the sweepstakes must be at least 18-years-old old and a legal U.S. resident, according to Kraft. They also must have their Twitter account set to "public" and enable direct message requests "from everyone," so they can be contacted if they win.

Kraft requires a response from selected winners within 24 hours along with proof of ID.

Each incense pack is valued at $6.05, but no purchase is necessary for the sweepstakes. Winners can expect to receive their cheese-scented incense within 8 to 16 weeks.

While Kraft has opted to create a home fragrance with aromatic incense sticks, other food and beverage companies have made scented candles to entice fans.

KFC, McDonald’s, Chili’s and Miller Lite are just a few companies that have manufactured candles based on signature menu items in recent years.

The global home fragrance market is projected to reach $27.63 billion by 2027, according to a forecast published by market research firm Fortune Business Insights.

Fortune reports the coronavirus pandemic has allegedly hindered the market’s growth rate due to import and export disruption and labor shortages in the home fragrance industry.