Yankee Candle names 'Scent of the Year' for 2021 and it smells like a vacation

Yankee Candle says there’s a new home fragrance in town.

The candle maker and retail chain recently announced its pick for its third annual Scent of the Year. The company named its new "Discovery" candle as the fragrance that represents 2021.

Discovery has fruity and spicy notes, including guava nectar, tangelo, orange, red ginger, peach, cardamom, vanilla spice and saffron.

BATH & BODY WORKS STAYING STRONG WITH CULT-LIKE FOLLOWING

The candle itself is made out of white soy-wax, but the tumbler that holds it features a "Moroccan-inspired pattern" in salmon pink and yellow shades, which offer a "luminary effect when lit."

"Working closely with fragrance and trend experts, we found that people around the globe are craving travel and exploration now, more than ever before," Yankee Candle Company’s VP of Marketing Anna Whitton said in a statement. "Knowing that travel may still be out of reach for many this year, the 2021 Scent of the Year, Discovery, was designed to help people fulfill the universal desire to discover new cultures, make new memories, and embrace new connections from the comforts of their own homes."

HOW TO CREATE A SIGNATURE SCENT

Last year, Yankee Candle’s scent for 2020 was "Awaken," a fragrance that was described as being a crystalline mineral scent with notes of amber and driftwood. And the year before that, Yankee Candle named "One Together" as its inaugural Scent of the Year, which was a floral blend mixed with soft woods and citrus fruits.

Home fragrance lovers who want to get their hands on this year’s trendy, limited-edition scent, will be to purchase the candle starting on Sunday, March 21 – International Fragrance Day.

AUSTRALIAN JOGGER ATTACKED BY KANGAROO WHO MAY HAVE BEEN ATTRACTED BY HER SARAH JESSICA PARKER PERFUME

Meanwhile, existing and new Yankee Candle Rewards members can get early access to the Discovery candle starting on Tuesday, March 16, if they order on YankeeCandle.com. Purchases for Rewards members are being limited to four candles per person.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 20-ounce candle currently retails for $29.50 and reportedly offers between 60 and 100 hours of use.