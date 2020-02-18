McDonald’s debuts pickle- and beef-scented candles as part of 'Quarter Pounder Fan Club' merch

Ah, the sweet, sweet smell of fast-food hamburgers.

Now you can finally have that lingering odor of onions and fast-food beef in your house anytime you want — without even having to get take-out.

That’s right: McDonald’s has debuted a collection of Quarter Pounder with Cheese-scented candles, allegedly because "there’s no better smell than 100 percent fresh beef and a perfect combination of toppings,” the press release shared.

The collection of six scented candles, which is part of a larger assortment of Quarter Pounder-themed merchandise, comes in glass jars representing the six components of a Quarter Pounder: sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and 100-percent fresh beef.

While the customizable candles can be burned in any variation, the brand recommends burning them all simultaneously “for maximum deliciousness.”

Meanwhile, devotees of the Quarter Pounder — who don’t necessarily want to smell like it — can still flaunt their fandom with one of the other six items McDonald’s has dropped as part of the fan club collection.

Among them: the “Quarter Pounder with Love” locket, for those who want to keep the hamburger “close to their heart”; the Couples Quarter Pounder mittens, which come with two of the four mittens attached so wearers can “hold hands and hold a hot and deliciously juicy Quarter Pounder”; and the self-explanatory (yet oddly comely) 2020 Quarter Pounder calendar.

The new line also features pins, stickers and a fan club T-shirt.

The limited-time swag will be sold online, with items becoming available throughout the week, according to McDonald’s. The chain also said fans can find out more about the release date of each by following McDonald's on Twitter.