No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner.

"My family loves to enjoy cheesecake for dessert on special occasions. But with all the cleaning and preparations I have to do to host company, it can be hard to find the time to make an impressive cheesecake," Gierhart said. "That's why I love this no-bake recipe! It takes just five minutes to make. And since it has more cream cheese than other no-bake cherry cream cheese pie recipes we still get the cheesecake flavor that we love."

Read on for simple, step-by-step instructions.

No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake Pie by Erin Gierhart - State of Dinner

Yield: 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Chill/Set Time: 4 hours

Ingredients

1 prepared 9-inch graham cracker crust

2 packages (8 ounces each) full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

½ cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling

Directions

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese on medium-high speed using a stand or hand mixer, until the cream cheese is light and fluffy. Reduce your mixer speed to low and slowly add in the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, vanilla extract and stir until they are completely mixed in. Pour the cream cheese mixture into your prepared graham cracker crust. Place in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. When you are ready to serve, pour the cherry pie filling over the center of the pie.

This original recipe is owned by stateofdinner.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.