This Day in History: Nov. 8

On this day, Nov. 8 …

2016: Republican Donald Trump is elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice.

Also on this day:

1892: President Grover Cleveland defeats incumbent Benjamin Harrison, becoming the first (and, to date, only) chief executive to win non-consecutive terms to the White House.

1923: Adolf Hitler launches his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that would become known as the "Beer-Hall Putsch."

1960: Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeats Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.