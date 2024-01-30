Hosting a Galentine's Day party? Explore these celebration ideas for the ultimate G-Day party

Galentine's Day, often celebrated on Feb. 13 (but not limited to this date), is a celebration of female friendship coined by the beloved TV show "Parks and Recreation."

This holiday has evolved into an annual tradition. It's when girlfriends come together to revel in their bond with one another.

Whether you and your girlfriends are single or in relationships, Galentine's Day is an ideal excuse to get together to celebrate love, plunge deep into the carb-heavy dishes and candy-filled containers, sip cocktails or mocktails, and enjoy the company of your favorite companions.

If you're looking to host the ultimate Galentine's Day bash for your girl squad, read on for creative ideas, delicious treats and bonding activities that will make the celebration one for the books.

Set the mood with festive decorations that celebrate friendship and fun. Shoot for a vibrant and on-theme color scheme like pinks, reds, purples and golds.

Fill the space with heart-shaped balloons either tied together or loosely floating around the ceiling, personalized banners and fairy lights to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Consider incorporating DIY elements like handmade garlands or photo collages showcasing memorable moments with your guests.

Use free design platforms like Canva to create table decor like food and drink menus, welcome signs, or printable games.

If you're looking for a very relaxed vibe, set big fluffy pillows on the floor surrounding a low coffee table. Incorporate feather down blankets for guests to sit on and ask them to arrive in pajamas and slippers.

Enhance the festivity with thoughtful party favors for your guests, including personalized items such as custom-made scented candles, monogrammed sleep masks or small succulents.

Kick off the excitement with themed invitations that reflect the spirit of your ultimate Galentine's Day. Include all the necessary details for guests like where and when, but also what to expect or the elements you're asking guests to arrive with.

Are you hosting a dinner party or cocktail night? Maybe you're requesting each girl to bring a bottle of wine or appetizer. Whatever the case, include each detail in your invitation.

Playful and personalized invites can set the tone for your celebration. If you intend on inviting just a few guests, personalize each invitation with their name for an extra special touch. For larger parties, design an envelope that evokes eagerness at first glance.

Explore online platforms that provide an array of graphic choices, designs and lively color palettes. From Canva to the customizable options on Evite, Zazzle, Adobe and Shutterfly, these websites offer a spectrum of possibilities to add that extra flair to your invitations. Also consider supporting a small business or artists on Etsy.

No Galentine's Day party is complete without delectable treats.

Take your celebration to the next level with a dessert table featuring an array of sweet treats, such as heart-shaped cookies, cupcakes, a candy charcuterie, and even a candy salad, as seen in a viral TikTok video posted by @jillian.pickard with what she calls "the BIGGEST Valentine's candy salad."

In the clip, the creator tosses over a dozen candies in shades of pink, red and white onto a counter, unwrapping each bag before combining them into a sweet masterpiece. Since its upload on Jan. 13, 2024, the video has accumulated some 32,000 likes and 600,000 views.

To replicate the viral candy salad recipe at home, here are suggestions for gathering candies in advance:

Sweethearts M&M's Cupid Mix Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts Welch’s Fruit Snacks Valentines Edition Sour Patch Kids Message Hearts Jolly Rancher Jelly Hearts Twizzlers Hearts Haribo Be Mine Mix Blow Pop Minis Sweet Tarts Conversation Hearts

The adorable heart shape of the treats brings a festive flair to your party decorations and crafts moments worthy of an Instagram post.

Also, don't forget to include a signature Galentine's Day cocktail or mocktail to toast to your amazing friendships.

Consider these delightful options:

Santa Margherita Rosé Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé Raspberry mojito mocktail Red espresso martini Cosmopolitan

Integrating engaging activities into your Galentine's Day party serves as the secret ingredient that elevates the entire celebration.

Prepare a variety of activities aimed at creating joyful memories. Ideas include:

DIY craft station Game night Movie marathon Dessert-making competition

By offering a range of activities, tailored to the interests of your guests, you ensure that everyone finds a source of joy in the festivities.

These activities not only break the ice but also foster natural conversations, making them especially valuable for larger groups or when introducing new people.

Take a moment to be present during a Galentine's Day party, adding a meaningful touch to the celebration.

It's a way of acknowledging the significance of being together with your girl squad and cherishing the unique bond you share.

Whether it's capturing a group photo, creating keepsakes or exchanging heartfelt notes, these commemorative activities serve as tangible reminders of the laughter, joy and connection experienced during the gathering.

Beyond the event itself, these moments become cherished memories, underscoring the enduring strength and beauty of female friendships.

