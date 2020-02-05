Why 'Galentine’s Day' is better than Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day can set up otherwise stable couples for emotional implosion. It’s almost impossible to get it right. Chocolate and roses? Cliché. Fancy dinner? Overpriced, mediocre prix fix. Instagram affirmations of love? Gag worthy. There are literally a million Hugh Grant movies documenting the struggle.

Don’t get me wrong, I love love, but I think it’s more important to show affection to your significant other on the daily, rather than target unattainable perfection on a single make-it-or-break-it-superhyped-all-or-nothing day.

Thus, in my mind, “Galentine’s Day,” or February 13th, crushes Valentine’s Day on all fronts.

BURGER KING'S NEW VALENTINE'S DAY PROMOTION OFFERS WHOPPERS IN EXCHANGE FOR PICTURES OF YOUR EX

Galentine’s Day is the opportunity to round up your best girlfriends - the soul mates that have been there for you through thick and thin - the ones that we sometimes neglect because they have always been there -- and celebrate friendship. No pressure. No gifts. No prix fix…though chocolate is always welcome.

There is no right or wrong way to celebrate with your girlfriends – brunch, dinner, cocktails, board games, movie night, shopping, yoga, travel, volunteer, casual, fancy, themes… anything goes.

The most important thing is to be present and take a breadth to truly appreciate the women who have answered the phone at midnight, talked you off the ledge, responded to every text and email, and who will always be there for you; whether or not you have a boyfriend/husband to celebrate with on the 14th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Businesses such as Sprinkles Cupcakes, Lyft, Shari's Berries, and Target started promoting Galentine’s Day in 2017, seven years after the airing of the "Parks and Recreation" episode where Leslie Knope coined the term.

If you search the hashtag #galentinesday on Instagram you will see how women are going all out on creating a fun experience to celebrate.

We love our boyfriends and husbands, but there is a deep power in friendship and a growing need for this connection as we get older and life gets more complicated.

I asked a few friends, both single and committed about why they loved Galentine’s Day:

Lauren, in a relationship, of New York, said: “Women just know how to make each other feel good. We know what’s important to our friends. It’s in our DNA.”

Ibby, engaged, of Nebraska, said: “I think having my girl-time makes me a better partner to my fiancé. I’m fulfilled in a different way by spending time with friends.”

Sara, single, of New York said: “My girls have had my back the longest, so my relationship with them is super important to me.”

Brittany, married, of California, said: “I can relate to my girlfriends on a whole different level than my husband. My husband and I encourage each other to nourish our friendships, hobbies, and passions so that we can be the best partners for each other.”

Consensus says that Galentine’s Day is just less pressure than Valentine’s Day.

We love our boyfriends and husbands, but there is a deep power in friendship and a growing need for this connection as we get older and life gets more complicated.

Often more than anyone else, our girlfriends can read our mind and our emotions, intuitively recognize what needs to be done, listen, empathize, and show compassion.

Seriously, our brains are actually wired to feel the joy or sadness of close friends. And thus, greater empathy can lead to more personal and professional successes, while also making you happier.

Enjoy both your Galentine’s Day and Valentine’s Day – because celebrating each is not mutually exclusive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We need all kinds of love in our lives. If you are unable to celebrate on the designated February 13th & 14th calendar days, no worries.

Remember, it’s just a date. Change it. And for best results, keep the spirit of friendship and love open 365 days a year.