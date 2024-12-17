Hollister's holiday sale ends today: get major discounts on jackets, sleepwear, sweaters and more

Hollister’s holiday sale is in full swing! Shoppers can save on everything from sweaters to jackets, jeans, pajama sets and more. You have until today, December 18, to take advantage of Hollister’s deals.

All of the sale items are made from comfortable and warm materials, making them great gifts for the holiday season. Or, take the chance to update your own wardrobe for less with stylish jackets, shirts and pants.

With Christmas quickly approaching, shipping companies announced their shipping deadlines to receive items in time for the holiday. For FedEx and UPS, the ground shipping deadline is December 18th, versus December 14th when shipped through USPS. But for those looking for more last-minute options, all three carriers have various shipping options that, while more expensive, would deliver items more quickly. Buyers can use overnight shipping from UPS or FedEx to order as late as December 22nd or 23rd, respectively.

Women’s

Original price: $120

Any woman looking for a warm puffer jacket will love this cozy lined puffer jacket. It’s ultra-warm thanks to the faux fur lining. The jacket also has a hidden phone pocket so you can keep it safe when you’re out in the cold.

Original price: $120

This sweater-knit puffer jacket is a great blend of style and comfort. You get a sweater-like jacket that will still keep you warm during the colder months.

Original price: $140

Looking for a jacket with the right blend of pockets, warmth and style? Look no further than Hollister’s faux fur-lined parka. It comes in multiple stylish colors and is lined with a soft faux fur. The hood also has a removable faux fur trim.

Original price: $44.95

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comfier pair of joggers than these feel good dad joggers. Made from fleece, they’ll keep you warm whether you’re inside or out. You can choose from over a dozen stylish pastel colors.

Original price: $79.95

Get a leather jacket without the guilt when you choose Hollister’s sherpa-lined vegan leather jacket. The jacket looks and feels like real leather but is made with vegan materials. It’s also lined with a comfortable faux fur that’ll keep you warm.

Original price: $44.95

The easy stitchy polo sweater has a classic polo collar, but it is made from a softer material than most polos. The oversized, cropped fit pairs well with anything in your closet.

Original price: $39.95

Pajamas always make great holiday gifts, so if you’re looking for some, check out this cozy ribbed pajama set. It features a pair of soft shorts and a long sleeve shirt. The oversized fit makes the set incredibly comfortable.

Men’s

Original price: $110

Hollister’s Boxy mock-neck puffer jacket is one of Hollister’s warmest jackets that’s also made from water-resistant materials, great for snow and rain. You can get the jacket in a wide array of colors, including a stylish camo print.

Original price: $89.95

A Hollister corduroy bomber jacket is made from a comfortable quilted corduroy fabric and is designed with a bomber silhouette to give plenty of room for layering. You can choose from a faded black color or a khaki option.

Original price: $49.95

A good pair of sweatpants can help get you through the cold winter months. These baggy sweatpants have zipper pockets and are made from soft fleece.

Original price: $99.95

Get the man in your life a jacket he’ll never want to take off when you get this hooded zip-up workwear jacket. Comfortable enough to wear all day at work or while spending time outside, this jacket has plenty of pockets and comes in a variety of patterns including camo, black and gray and with a Ford logo.

Original price: $44.95

Looking for a holiday sweater? Or sweaters that’ll keep you warm all winter? These crew sweaters come in a variety of fun holiday patterns as well as solid colors. It’s inspired by vintage sweaters, so each one is stylish and comfortable.

Original price: $39.95

Flannel pajamas are a staple of most men’s wardrobes, so add a pair of Hollister’s comfy straight flannel pajamas this year. You can choose from six different plaid options, including classic black and red, green and black and white.