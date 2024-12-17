Expand / Collapse search
Hollister's holiday sale ends today: get major discounts on jackets, sleepwear, sweaters and more

Spend less on oversized, warm and cozy clothes

Hollister’s holiday sale is in full swing! Shoppers can save on everything from sweaters to jackets, jeans, pajama sets and more. You have until today, December 18, to take advantage of Hollister’s deals.

All of the sale items are made from comfortable and warm materials, making them great gifts for the holiday season. Or, take the chance to update your own wardrobe for less with stylish jackets, shirts and pants.

With Christmas quickly approaching, shipping companies announced their shipping deadlines to receive items in time for the holiday. For FedEx and UPS, the ground shipping deadline is December 18th, versus December 14th when shipped through USPS. But for those looking for more last-minute options, all three carriers have various shipping options that, while more expensive, would deliver items more quickly. Buyers can use overnight shipping from UPS or FedEx to order as late as December 22nd or 23rd, respectively.

Women’s

Ultimate cozy lined puffer jacket: on sale for $49

Original price: $120

A cozy jacket you'll want to wear all winter. 

A cozy jacket you'll want to wear all winter.  (Hollister)

Any woman looking for a warm puffer jacket will love this cozy lined puffer jacket. It’s ultra-warm thanks to the faux fur lining. The jacket also has a hidden phone pocket so you can keep it safe when you’re out in the cold.

Sweater-knit mini puffer jacket: on sale for $49

Original price: $120

A jacket that looks like a stylish sweater. 

A jacket that looks like a stylish sweater.  (Hollister)

This sweater-knit puffer jacket is a great blend of style and comfort. You get a sweater-like jacket that will still keep you warm during the colder months.

Faux fur-lined parka: on sale for $98

Original price: $140

This jacket has a lined shell and hood. 

This jacket has a lined shell and hood.  (Hollister)

Looking for a jacket with the right blend of pockets, warmth and style? Look no further than Hollister’s faux fur-lined parka. It comes in multiple stylish colors and is lined with a soft faux fur. The hood also has a removable faux fur trim.

8 BIG COATS FOR SERIOUS WINTER WEATHER

Hollister feel good fleece dad joggers: on sale for $25

Original price: $44.95

These super comfortable joggers are sure to be your new favorites. 

These super comfortable joggers are sure to be your new favorites.  (Hollister)

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comfier pair of joggers than these feel good dad joggers. Made from fleece, they’ll keep you warm whether you’re inside or out. You can choose from over a dozen stylish pastel colors.

Sherpa-lined vegan leather jacket: on sale for $39

Original price: $79.95

A beautiful leather jacket that's lined with faux furn. 

A beautiful leather jacket that's lined with faux furn.  (Hollister)

Get a leather jacket without the guilt when you choose Hollister’s sherpa-lined vegan leather jacket. The jacket looks and feels like real leather but is made with vegan materials. It’s also lined with a comfortable faux fur that’ll keep you warm.

Easy stitchy polo sweater: on sale for $20

Original price: $44.95

A cropped, comfy polo sweater.

A cropped, comfy polo sweater. (Hollister)

The easy stitchy polo sweater has a classic polo collar, but it is made from a softer material than most polos. The oversized, cropped fit pairs well with anything in your closet.

LULULEMON AND DISNEY LAUNCH NEW MICKEY MOUSE INSPIRED APPAREL LINE: CHECK IT OUT NOW

Cozy ribbed pajama top & shorts set: on sale for $31.96

Original price: $39.95

Get a new pajama set that's comfortable and soft. 

Get a new pajama set that's comfortable and soft.  (Hollister)

Pajamas always make great holiday gifts, so if you’re looking for some, check out this cozy ribbed pajama set. It features a pair of soft shorts and a long sleeve shirt. The oversized fit makes the set incredibly comfortable.

Men’s

Boxy mock-neck puffer jacket: on sale for $49

Original price: $110

A classic puffer jacket in a cool camo. 

A classic puffer jacket in a cool camo.  (Hollister)

Hollister’s Boxy mock-neck puffer jacket is one of Hollister’s warmest jackets that’s also made from water-resistant materials, great for snow and rain. You can get the jacket in a wide array of colors, including a stylish camo print.

Corduroy bomber jacket: on sale for $49

Original price: $89.95

Look cool and stay comfortable. 

Look cool and stay comfortable.  (Hollister)

A Hollister corduroy bomber jacket is made from a comfortable quilted corduroy fabric and is designed with a bomber silhouette to give plenty of room for layering. You can choose from a faded black color or a khaki option. 

Baggy sweatpants: on sale for $35

Original price: $49.95

These sweatpants come in a variety of fun colors and patterns. 

These sweatpants come in a variety of fun colors and patterns.  (Hollister)

A good pair of sweatpants can help get you through the cold winter months. These baggy sweatpants have zipper pockets and are made from soft fleece.

DECK THE HALLS WITH HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH THE FOX NEWS SHOP HOLIDAY COLLECTION

Hooded zip-up workwear jacket: on sale for $59

Original price: $99.95

A great jacket for anyone who works or spends time outside. 

A great jacket for anyone who works or spends time outside.  (Hollister)

Get the man in your life a jacket he’ll never want to take off when you get this hooded zip-up workwear jacket. Comfortable enough to wear all day at work or while spending time outside, this jacket has plenty of pockets and comes in a variety of patterns including camo, black and gray and with a Ford logo.

Striped crew sweater: on sale for $29

Original price: $44.95

These sweaters are as cozy as they are stylish. 

These sweaters are as cozy as they are stylish.  (Hollister)

Looking for a holiday sweater? Or sweaters that’ll keep you warm all winter? These crew sweaters come in a variety of fun holiday patterns as well as solid colors. It’s inspired by vintage sweaters, so each one is stylish and comfortable.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Straight flannel pajama pants: on sale for $15

Original price: $39.95

You'll never want to take these fleece pajamas off. 

You'll never want to take these fleece pajamas off.  (Hollister)

Flannel pajamas are a staple of most men’s wardrobes, so add a pair of Hollister’s comfy straight flannel pajamas this year. You can choose from six different plaid options, including classic black and red, green and black and white.

Deals